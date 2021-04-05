Two days after losing to The Citadel, Wofford has opted out of the remainder of the Southern Conference spring football season.

The Terriers (1-4) join Chattanooga on the sidelines for the rest of the spring season, canceling games at Western Carolina on April 10 and Furman on April 17, and a makeup game against ETSU.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to complete the spring season,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff have put forth a lot of hard work to get to this point and we appreciate all that they have done tackling the multitude of challenges that the past year has presented.”

Wofford cited a "combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries that have let the team below the Southern Conference guidelines for specific position groups."

The news broke during Citadel coach Brent Thompson's Zoom meeting with media on April 5.

"It's not a huge surprise to me," said Thompson, whose team rallied from a 24-7 deficit for a 28-24 win at Wofford on April 3, snapping an 11-game losing skid. "I know that they were thin in numbers ... I believe they had one or two injuries during our game, which probably set them back a little bit.

"In talking to their coach before the game, they dressed about 58, which is about the number we had out there as well. I completely understand. You've got to decide what's best for your program."

Thompson and The Citadel have decided its best to keep marching on, despite a 1-9 record for 2020-21 that includes a 1-5 SoCon spring season. In addition to the injuries and COVID-19 opt-outs, the Bulldogs are also dealing with self-inflicted suspensions due to improper bookstore purchases with scholarship money. That has sidelined about four players per game over the last four games.

Thompson said he explained to his players last week why it was important to keep playing.

"I told the guys last week, we've gotten to this point, we might as well finish it out," he said. "I gave them all the reasons I thought it was important to finish. It's about the principle and message we send to our players ... It's about living up to what we say we are going to do until we can't anymore. Some programs can't do that, while we can.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had to play a backup center and a freshman fullback and backup quarterback/A-back. But that's the commitment we made."

The Bulldogs fielded as close to a complete defense as they have this season against Wofford, with All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and fellow linebacker Anthony Britton returning to the lineup. All-SoCon tackle Dalton Owens was injured at Wofford and likely won't play this week against Furman.

The Citadel's first win since Nov. 2, 2019, will also give the Bulldogs a lift as they finish out the season with games against rivals Furman (3-3) and VMI (5-1), coming off a 24-20 loss to ETSU.

"Our postgame meal tasted fantastic, and I slept a whole lot better," Thompson said. "We had a great Easter dinner last night with the staff ... Everything's just a little bit better, a little better taste in our mouth ... It was the best of all scenarios for us."