The Citadel has raised getting off to a bad start to an art form this spring.
After surrendering touchdowns on the first, first and third plays of their first three games, the Bulldogs trailed by a touchdown on Saturday before the other team even ran a play on offense.
ETSU's Tyree Robinson scored on a 27-yard scoop and score on The Citadel's second play of the game, the winning margin in a 28-21 victory over the Bulldogs on March 20 at Johnson Hagood Stadium. It was the 10th straight loss for The Citadel, 0-8 in 2020-21 and 0-4 in the Southern Conference.
The Bucs turned three Citadel turnovers into touchdowns to improve to 2-1 this season and 2-1 in the SoCon.
It took ETSU less than five minutes of the third quarter to pull away from a 14-14 halftime tie.
ETSU scored on its third play of the second half. Receiver Will Huzzie got open on an out-and-up route and caught an easy 49-yard TD pass from QB Tyler Riddell, and it was 21-14 just 1:25 into the third quarter.
Forced to scramble, Citadel QB Jaylan Adams threw one up for grabs, and ETSU corner Alijah Huzzie grabbed it. On the next play, Riddell hit Nate Adkins for 22 yards, and The Citadel tacked on 15 more with a late hit on the QB. That set up a 1-yard TD for Quay Holmes and a 28-14 lead at 10:38 of the third quarter.
The Citadel lost Adams late in the third quarter when he was hit in the helmet by ETSU defensive back Mike Price, who was ejected for targeting.
Trailing 28-14 in the fourth quarter, backup QB Darique Hampton got the Bulldogs down to the ETSU 20.
But The Citadel got called for a chop block, and coach Brent Thompson's protest drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That was followed by a false start and a 13-yard sack of Hampton, and the Bulldogs ended up punting on fourth and 53 from their own 29.
Hampton rebounded to lead a 12-play, 60-yard drive, scoring from three yards out to get the Bulldogs to within 28-21 with 2:42 left. The Goose Creek High School product threw passes of 19 yards to Cole Owens and 11 yards to Raleigh Webb to keep the drive alive.
The Citadel forced a punt with 2:01 left and faced fourth and 2 at the ETSU 37. But Bucs linebacker Colton Lakes stopped slotback Sam Llewellyn short to seal the victory.
In its first three games this spring, The Citadel gave up touchdowns on the first play, first play and third play by the opposing team.
But against ETSU, the Bulldogs didn't even wait that long to fall behind.
On The Citadel's second play, Robinson scooped up a fumble by Adams and scooted 27 yards for a TD. Just 32 seconds into the game, The Citadel trailed by 7-0.
But this time, the Bulldogs didn't wait until the second half to fight back.
Linebacker Brian Horn forced a fumble by ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell, with linebacker Andrew Lewis recovering at the Bucs' 14. Adams scored from one yard out to make it 7-7 with 8:11 in the first quarter.
The Citadel took its first first-quarter lead of the spring after cornerback Destin Mack stuffed ETSU's Quay Holmes on fourth and 1 at midfield. On the next play, Adams found Raleigh Webb deep for 44 yards to the ETSU 5. Slotback Cooper Wallace took a pitch right for three yards for a 14-7 lead with 4:22 left in the half.
But then the Bulldogs' special teams gave it right back. An ETSU punt bounced and hit The Citadel's Parrish Gordon, the Bucs recovering at the Bulldogs' 27. Riddell cashed that in with a 4-yard TD pass to Jacob Saylors for a 14-14 tie at the half.