The Citadel is 7-0 after a 94-82 win over Presbyterian

The Citadel basketball players can do their Christmas shopping with light hearts and a perfect record.
The Bulldogs extended their unbeaten streak to start the 2020-21 season to seven games in a row with a 94-82 victory over Presbyterian College on Tuesday at McAlister Field House.
Coach Duggar Baucom's team is 7-0, the best start for a Citadel team since the 1919-20 squad started 11-0 some 100 years ago.
Hayden Brown scored 25 points and Kaiden Rice 24 as the Bulldogs took their third win over a Division I team this season. Presbyterian fell to 2-2.
Fletcher Abee added 14 points and Tyler Moffe had 10 points and 11 assists for the Bulldogs, who open Southern Conference play Dec. 30 against visiting UNC Greensboro.
A switch to a 2-3 zone defense midway through the first half sparked a 19-1 run for the Bulldogs that turned into a 31-7 blitz and a 46-30 margin, with The Citadel up by 52-29 at the half.
Brown scored 16 in the first half, with Rice at 11 and Moffe chipping in seven points and seven assists. The Bulldogs shot 55.6 percent from the floor and 6 of 13 from deep in the first 20 minutes.