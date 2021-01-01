The Citadel has second straight game postponed due to COVID-19

At this rate, The Citadel basketball team might finish the season with a perfect record.

The 7-0 Bulldogs have had a second straight game postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and will not travel to Western Carolina for Saturday's scheduled game.

The Citadel team was boarding the bus Friday for the trip to Cullowhee, N.C., when word came that COVID-19 problems at Western Carolina would prevent the game from being played as scheduled.

The Bulldogs' originally scheduled Southern Conference opener, at home against UNC Greensboro last Wednesday, also was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at The Citadel.

The SoCon also announced that Western Carolina's home game against Furman, set for next Wednesday, also has been postponed.

The Citadel's next game is now set for next Wednesday at Mercer.