The Citadel football's fall 2021 slate includes Coastal Carolina, SC State

The Citadel will stick close to home for its non-conference football games in the fall of 2021.

The Bulldogs will visit Coastal Carolina and South Carolina State and play host to Charleston Southern in addition to eight Southern Conference games.

The season will open Sept. 4 in Conway at Coastal Carolina, which just finished a spectacular 11-1 season under coach Jamey Chadwell, who had some memorable meetings with the Bulldogs as the coach at Charleston Southern.

Coastal Carolina, a member of the FBS Sun Belt Conference, will pay The Citadel a guarantee of $315,000 for the game. The last time the two teams met was in the 2015 FCS playoffs, when the Bulldogs took a 41-38 victory in Conway.

The Citadel will also renew its rivalry with S.C. State, a team it hasn't faced since a 31-8 win at Johnson Hagood Stadium in 2001. The Sept. 25 game will be The Citadel's first trip to play S.C. State in Orangeburg, and the first game of a home-and-home series. S.C. State will come to The Citadel in 2022.

The Citadel is 4-0 against S.C. State, including a 1989 game that was forced to Columbia by Hurricane Hugo.

The Sept. 11 home opener against Charleston Southern will continue the Bulldogs' series with the Bucs. The two schools have agreed to a pair of home-and-home games in 2024 and 2026, with the 2024 game at CSU.

Southern Conference play kicks off on Oct. 2 with the Military Classic of the South against VMI for Parents’ Weekend. That game will be followed by a pair of road contests at ETSU (Oct. 9) and Furman (Oct. 16).

The Bulldogs close out the month of October with a pair of home games. The Citadel takes on Western Carolina on Oct. 23 and Mercer on Oct. 30. The game against the Bears will serve as the Hall of Fame game.

The month of November will feature a pair of road games at Samford (Nov. 6) and Chattanooga (Nov. 20). The Citadel will celebrate Homecoming on Nov. 13 against Wofford. The game will be sponsored by Roper St. Francis Healthcare.