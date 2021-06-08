The Citadel football will return to full capacity at Johnson Hagood Stadium

The Citadel plans to return to full capacity at Johnson Hagood Stadium for its six home football games in 2021, the school announced June 8.

The decision was made in conjunction with local and state health officials after attendance was limited for home games in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, the school said.

“This is the news our fans wanted to hear,” said athletics director Mike Capaccio. “We could not be more excited about having all of our fans back for the upcoming season. Buy your tickets, plan your tailgates and bring your energy.”

Season tickets for The Citadel’s six-game home schedule are currently on sale at CitadelSports.com/Tickets or by calling 843-953-3647. Season ticket packages start at $150.

The deadline for past season-ticket holders to renew for the upcoming season is June 18.

The Bulldogs went 0-4 in the fall, including three games against FBS teams, and 2-6 in the spring with wins over Wofford and Furman.

“We are really excited about getting all of Bulldog nation back inside Johnson Hagood Stadium in the fall,” said coach Brent Thompson. “Our guys feed off the energy from our fans. Let’s sell out all six home games this season and continue to create the best atmosphere in the Southern Conference.”

In addition to season tickets, mini plans and Holy City Heroes Packages are also available.

The Holy City Heroes campaign gives Citadel fans a chance to donate single-game or season tickets to local military service members and first responders. Every $10 donated will allow a hero to attend an athletic event at The Citadel.

The Bulldogs' 2021 season kicks off Sept. 2 at Coastal Carolina, and includes home games with Charleston Southern (Sept. 11), North Greenville (Sept. 18), VMI (Oct. 2), Western Carolina (Oct. 23), Mercer (Oct. 30) and Wofford (Nov. 20).

2021 The Citadel Football Schedule

Date Opponent Site

Sept. 2 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 11 Charleston Southern

Sept. 18 North Greenville

Oct. 2 VMI*

Oct. 9 at ETSU*

Oct. 16 at Furman*

Oct. 23 Western Carolina*

Oct. 30 Mercer*

Nov. 6 at Samford*

Nov. 13 Wofford*

Nov. 20 at Chattanooga*

* - Southern Conference game