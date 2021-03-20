The Citadel has raised bad starts to an art form this spring.

After surrendering touchdowns on the first, first and third plays of their first three games, the Bulldogs trailed by a touchdown on Saturday before the other team even ran a play.

ETSU cornerback Tyree Robinson scored on a 27-yard fumble return on The Citadel's second play of the game, the winning margin in a 28-21 victory over the Bulldogs on March 20 at Johnson Hagood Stadium. A crowd of 2,642 saw the 10th straight loss for The Citadel, 0-8 in 2020-21 and 0-4 in the Southern Conference.

The Bucs turned three Citadel turnovers into touchdowns to improve to 2-1 this season and 2-1 in the SoCon, as quarterback Tyrell Riddell threw TD passes of 4 yards to Jacob Saylors and 49 yards to Will Huzzie.

Down 28-14 in the third quarter, The Citadel rallied behind backup QB Darique Hampton, who scored a 4-yard TD to get the Bulldogs to within 28-21 with 2:42 left.

The defense got the ball back with 1:54 left. But on fourth and 2 at the ETSU 37, Bucs linebacker Colton Lakes stopped slotback Sam Llewellyn on a sweep to seal the Bulldogs' 10th straight loss, matching the longest skid in program history. The 1995 team lost nine straight, and the 1996 team dropped its opener for a 10-game streak.

"We may not be a very good football team by our record," coach Brent Thompson said. "But I will tell you about these guys, and I learned it out there today. These are some of the toughest (SOBs) I've ever been around ... There's a little bit of mental toughness in there. So as upset as we are, we are learning a lesson and that is, we've got some tough guys and we're going to win some football games."

Hampton, a redshirt sophomore from Goose Creek High School, may be the starting QB next week against Samford. Starter Jaylan Adams was knocked out of the game in the third quarter when he was hit in the helmet by ETSU's Mike Price, who was ejected for targeting. Slotback Cooper Wallace, apparently injured during Saturday's game, is the third-string QB.

Hampton hit 4 of 9 passes for 47 yards and led the team on a 12-yard, 60-play drive to cut the gap to 28-21. He threw passes of 10 yards to Raleigh Webb, 19 yards to Cole Owens and 10 again to Webb to keep the drive alive.

"Very proud of Darique," said Thompson. "He's been around this program for three years and done everything we asked him to. He steps in there in camp after playing A-back last year and gives us at least a chance to win the game."

But The Citadel, which hasn't won a game since Nov. 2, 2019, made too many mistakes to win this one. Three turnovers led to three ETSU touchdowns, including a Citadel punt that hit Bulldogs safety Parrish Gordon in the ball, giving the Bucs the ball at The Citadel 28 just 3:11 before the half. That set up Riddle's 4-yard TD pass to Saylors to tie the score at 14 at the half.

An Adams interception led to ETSU's third score, and The Citadel also was whistled for 10 penalties for 103 yards.

On one sequence in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs reached the ETSU 20. Then, The Citadel was called for a chop block, and Thompson's vehement protest drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That was followed by a false start and a 13-yard sack of Hampton, and the Bulldogs ended up punting on fourth and 53 from their own 29. That 11-play drive went for -17 yards and took 6:30 off the clock.

In all, The Citadel's offensive line was called for two false starts, one holding and two chop-block penalties. The offense could manage only 138 rushing yards on 59 tries, just 2.3 yards per carry.

"There was a reason why I got a 15-yard penalty today," Thompson said. "I looked at it and saw it on the scoreboard, I saw exactly what it was. It's a baited call, and it gets called all the time on us. It's a defensive holding call that they never call."

The Citadel's defense held ETSU to 41 rushing yards on 30 carries, and safety Andy Davis picked off a Riddell pass. Linebacker Andrew Lewis recovered a Riddell fumble at the ETSU 14 to set up The Citadel's first TD, a 1-yard plunge by Adams to tie the game at 7.

The Citadel took its first first-quarter lead of the spring after cornerback Destin Mack stuffed ETSU's Quay Holmes on fourth and 1 at midfield. On the next play, Adams found Raleigh Webb deep for 44 yards to the ETSU 5. Wallace took a pitch right for 3 yards for a 14-7 lead with 4:22 left in the half. That lead was quickly erased by the punt snafu.

It's now been 504 days since the Bulldogs won a football game.

"The guys are hurting right now," Thompson said. "They played their butts off out there, and they are fighting frustration. Everything they've been through, and they keep coming back. We're not out of these games, they've been extremely tight.

"We're fighting in there, but it's not paying off for us. I keep telling them it's going to pay off. It might not be this spring, but it's going to pay off for us at some point."

• Linebacker Anthony Britton again led the defense with eight tackles, and tackle Dalton Owens had seven ... Cornerback Javonte Middleton, offensive tackle Ben Brockington and backup fullback Logan Braucht served their bookstore suspensions ... Next week's foe, Samford, got 570 passing yards and four TDs from QB Liam Welch in a 38-37 overtime loss to VMI (4-0) on Saturday. Samford is 2-3 this spring.