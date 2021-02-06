The Citadel earns payback against Western Carolina

The Citadel left no room for last-second buckets and buzzer-beating blocks in this one.

The Bulldogs got payback for a heart-breaking loss at Western Carolina earlier in the week, pulling away down the stretch for a 74-63 victory over the Catamounts at McAlister Field House on Feb. 6.

Hayden Brown racked up his ninth double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for The Citadel (10-7, 3-7 in the Southern Conference). Kaiden Rice had 19, Tyler Moffe 14 and Derek Webster Jr. a clutch 12 points and five rebounds off the bench as the Bulldogs snapped a three-game skid. Moffe also had a double-double with 10 assists.

Western Carolina (8-11, 1-9) beat The Citadel by 76-75 on Feb. 1 on a bucket by Mason Faulkner with 5.5 seconds left and a blocked shot at the buzzer by Xavier Cork.

"I thought the guys showed a lot of character coming out with the juice they had today," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, whose team has played five games in 10 days. "The way we shared the ball and executed the last four minutes, I was very, very proud of them today."

After Western Carolina cut a 15-point deficit to 64-59 with 3:40 left, the Bulldogs scored on four straight possessions to put the game away. Freshman Brent Davis scored on a pass from Rice, Webster dove to the bucket to score twice on assists from Moffe and Brown, and Brown drove hard to the rim for a score and a 72-59 lead with 1:10 left.

"They guys were pretty down when they came back," Baucom said. "I told the guys, 'Hey, get your heads up. You worked hard to get this lead. Let's execute down the stretch and we'll get this win.'"

The Bulldogs executed on defense, as well.

Western Carolina rallied by backing the smaller Citadel defenders down in the lane, outscoring the Bulldogs by 40-32 in the paint. Mason Faulkner led the Catamounts with 18 points, most of them on post-ups, and 6-8 Cory Hightower added 17.

But Baucom ordered his defense to double-team in the post down the stretch, and the tactic worked as WCU missed four of its last five shots, and seven of its last eight from 3-point range.

"We decided we'd start firing and making somebody else beat us," Baucom said, "because we're not the biggest team. I was pleased with how they executed that defensively, and that really brought their field-goal percentage down. We made them work for it instead of shooting it at the rim."

Brown's double-doubles and Rice's 3-point shooting — he's averaging 4.3 per game, tops in the SoCon — have become routine for the Bulldogs. The extra juice in this game came from Webster, a 6-4 senior just 10.6 minutes per game.

He hit all five of his shots and both of his free throws for a season-high 12 points, flexing his muscles after a putback basket and earning a standing ovation from the crowd on hand.

"The thing about Derek, you always get the same Derek whether he's playing or not playing," Baucom said. "But in crunch time, you put Derek in, because you know he'll guard and get rebounds. You usually don't expect that offense from Derek, but he got some timely baskets at the end because he might the right read on Tyler's penetration. Really happy for him."

Brown nearly collected a double-double in the first half with 12 points and nine rebounds as The Citadel led by 35-30 at the break. Moffe hit two 3-pointers and had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

The Citadel hosts East Tennessee State on Wednesday. ETSU topped The Citadel, 112-84, on Feb. 10.