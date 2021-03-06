"It's been 490 days since we won a freaking game," a Citadel assistant bellowed before Saturday's game at Johnson Hagood Stadium. "Let's go, boys!"

The Bulldogs looked like they might end that drought when a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Jaylan Adams put The Citadel ahead of Chattanooga by a touchdown in overtime. Socially distanced cadets celebrated, and 3,108 fans cheered through their face masks.

But it wasn't to be.

Chattanooga answered with a 4-yard TD run by Tyrell Price, and then Mocs coach Rusty Wright made a gutsy call.

He ordered up an all-or-nothing 2-point try, and quarterback Drayton Arnold shoveled a short pass to tight end Jay Gibson, who dashed up the middle for a 25-24 OT victory, and a deflating eighth straight loss for the Bulldogs on March 6.

"It was time to get on the bus," said Wright, whose Mocs used a 2-point try for a 29-28 OT win at The Citadel in 2018. "Everybody was healthy at that point, and this spring season is a lot different from the fall. It was time to get on the bus and go home."

Citadel coach Brent Thompson faced a similar decision in regulation after the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-0 deficit — including another 75-yard TD pass on the first play — to tie the game at 17-17 on Adams' 11-yard TD pass to Raleigh Webb with 41 seconds left.

He chose to kick the tying extra point.

"It crossed my mind," Thompson said. "We had one ready to go. But we burned a few 2-point plays last week at Mercer, so we would have been down to our fourth, fifth or sixth 2-point play. So we decided to hold onto those, and I felt we had a lot of momentum, and of course we scored first in OT. And it crossed my mind to go for two again there, and you end up second-guessing yourself all the time now."

The Citadel has not won a game since Nov. 2, 2019, including an 0-4 record last fall (with three losses to FBS teams) and an 0-2 start to the Southern Conference's spring season. The Bulldogs will try again next week at Western Carolina.

It might help if the Bulldogs could find a way to avoid giving up a 75-yard TD pass on the game's first play. It happened in last week's 42-28 loss at Mercer, and again on Saturday when Arnold hit a wide-open Juwan Tyus over the middle. He ran untouched for the TD.

"If we could solve the riddle of the first play on the defensive side," Thompson said. "Two weeks in a row, it's gotten us. I don't know if we aren't settled in there or what, but we've got to figure it out soon. Maybe we'll get to the second play from scrimmage next week."

After that first play, The Citadel held Chattanooga to 251 yards on 55 plays and forced two turnovers.

"We've got to keep chopping wood," Thompson said. "When we break through, we'll never look back. But we are taking our lumps now. We played solid football today, consumed the clock, keep our defense off the field and create turnovers. The formula was there to win, now we just have to figure out how to win it."

Arnold hit 11 of 20 passes for 222 yards as the Mocs gained 326 yards on 50 plays. The Citadel's Adams ran for 83 yards on 28 carries, including TDs of 3 and 2 yards, as the Bulldogs ran for 203 yards and totaled 230 on 72 plays.

As they did at Mercer, the Bulldogs rallied behind some big plays from the defense.

A strip-sack by linebacker Marquise Blount, recovered by linebacker Brian Horn, gave the Bulldogs a much-needed break and the ball at the Mocs' 33 early in the third quarter.

Adams took an ill-timed sack on third and 6 from the Chattanooga 18, but Colby Kintner came through with a line-drive field goal of 46 yards, matching his career best and drawing The Citadel to within 17-10 with 10:47 left.

The defense came up with another big play when the Mocs faced third and 7 at midfield. Bulldogs safety Caleb Deveaux rocked Arnold as he threw, with free safety Parrish Gordon picking off the wobbly throw.

Adams scrambled for a first down on fourth and 7, then threw an 11-yard pass to Raleigh Webb at the goal line. The officials first ruled Webb down at the 1, then changed the call to a TD upon review. The extra point tied the game at 17-17 with 41 seconds left.

After The Citadel scored first in OT, the Mocs faced fourth and 10 from the 25. Citadel cornerback Destin Mack grabbed Henderson around the waist in the end zone as Arnold's pass fell incomplete, and was called for pass interference. That gave the Mocs first down at the 10, and Price scored two plays later.

Notes

• Citadel All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks left the game in the second quarter with an injured left arm or shoulder. His prognosis is uncertain ... With fullback Clay Harris out with injury, freshman Nathan Storch started there and ran for 50 yards on 19 carries ... The Citadel had only 12 player make tackles on defense, led by safety Andy Davis and linebacker Anthony Britton with eight each. Davis slid down to LB after Eubanks was injured ... Blount and Dalton Owens had sacks.