The Citadel made the basketball "happy" in the second half, and that left the Bulldogs' coach happy, as well.
Six players scored in double figures as the No. 8 seed Bulldogs dominated the second half in a 100-86 victory over Western Carolina in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville, N.C., on March 5.
The victory clinched a winning record for the 13-11 Bulldogs for the first time since 2008-09, and for just the second time in 19 years. It also earned The Citadel a quarterfinal date with top-seeded UNC Greensboro at noon March 6 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center.
Down by 39-32 at the half, The Citadel scored 68 points and shot 73 percent in the second half to earn its third tournament victory under coach Duggar Baucom.
"We just started playing like we were supposed to," Baucom said. "The ball started moving, we got the ball happy and we shared it. In the first half, we were so stagnant, no back cuts, no movement.
"But in the second half, everybody started playing."
All-SoCon forward Hayden Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 6:42 left and the Bulldogs up by 77-68. The Citadel actually expanded the lead after the top scorer and rebounder in the league fouled out.
"To play without Hayden the last six minutes, the guys stepped up," Baucom said. "That's their horse and that's their leader. In crunch time, our No. 1 cog is not there, but Stephen Clark and Derek Webster filled in very well."
Clark, a 6-9 sophomore, had a career-best 18 points with six rebounds. Point guard Tyler Moffe also scored 18, with Fletcher Abee at 17, Rudy Fitzgibbons at 13 and Kaiden Rice at 11. The Citadel shot 12 of 29 (41 percent) from 3-point range, 9 of 15 in the second half.
A switch to a 2-3 zone helped slow WCU (11-16) in the second half. Mason Faulkner scored 29 to lead the Catamounts.
The Citadel lost both regular season games to UNCG and SoCon player of the year Isaiah Miller.
"All three times we've won a first-round game here, we've played UNCG at noon on Saturday," Baucom said. "That's the only SoCon Tournament I know."
2021 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale Brick schedule
Friday, March 5 (ESPN+)
Game 1 - (8) The Citadel 100, (9) Western Carolina 68
Game 2 - (7) Mercer vs. (10) Samford, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 6 (ESPN+/Nexstar)
Game 3 - (1) UNCG vs. (8) The Citadel, 12 p.m.
Game 4 - (4) Chattanooga vs. (5) ETSU, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 - (2) Wofford vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 - (3) Furman vs. (6) VMI, 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 7 (ESPNU)
Game 7 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 8 (ESPN)
Championship game, 7 p.m.