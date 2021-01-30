The Citadel can't repeat upset of SoCon's first-place team

The Citadel tried Saturday to upset the first-place team in Southern Conference basketball for a second game in a row, but had nothing for East Tennessee State.

Three Buccaneers scored more than 20 points each as ETSU pounded the Bulldogs by 112-84 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tenn.

The Citadel, fresh off a 77-69 victory over then first-place Wofford on Wednesday, fell to 9-5 overall and 2-5 in the SoCon with its fifth loss in six games.

Hayden Brown scored 21 points with eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Kaiden Rice scored 16 points and Fletcher Abee 13.

But The Citadel could do little to slow ETSU (10-5, 6-1), which entered the game averaging a SoCon-low 69 points per game.

Serrell Smith Jr., averaging 7.1 points, hit 7 of 9 shots for 21 points to lead the Bucs. Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 each, and Ty Brewer added 18 as ETSU shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range and made 26 of 30 free throws.

ETSU, the top defensive team in in the league, scored 22 points off 16 Citadel turnovers and out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 42-26, with a 16-7 edge on the offensive glass and 22-7 lead in second-chance points.

The Bulldogs will try for a split of their two-game road trip at noon Monday at last-place Western Carolina, which lost by 75-69 to Furman on Saturday to fall to 7-9 overall and 0-7 in the SoCon.