The Citadel basketball's road woes continue at Chattanooga; Furman wins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bus trips and Citadel basketball have not mixed this season.

The Bulldogs, coming off two straight home victories, could not carry that success on the road. Hayden Brown missed a tying 3-pointer with five seconds left, and The Citadel fell 70-66 at Chattanooga.

Kaiden Rice hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, but it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs, who fell to 11-8 overall and 4-8 in the SoCon. The Citadel is 10-3 at home this season, but just 1-5 on the road.

Brown added 13 points and 15 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season, and passed for five assists. Derek Webster scored 11 points off the bench and Fletcher Abee added 10.

Malachi Smith scored 17 points to lead the Mocs (16-5, 7-5), who split their season series with The Citadel. Darius Banks, a transfer from James Madison who became eligible in January, added 12 points.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before slashing the lead to 36-34 at the half.

Down by eight with 1:55 left, The Citadel clawed back to within 68-66 with 12 seconds left on a Tyler Moffe layup.

Banks made 1 of 2 free throws for a 69-66 Mocs lead with 12 seconds to play. Brown got a good look at a 3-pointer from the left wing with five seconds left, but the shot bounced off the rim and then the backboard, no good. The Mocs made one more free throw with two seconds left for the final margin.

The Citadel held Chattanooga to 41 percent shooting and 6 of 21 from 3-point range, the first time this season the Bulldogs have lost while holding its foe to under 50 percent shooting. The Bulldogs shot 41.3 percent and 8 of 26 from distance.

The Bulldogs are at Wofford Feb. 15 and host VMI on Feb. 17.

Furman 88, Western Carolina 70

GREENVILLE — Jalen Slawson and Noah Gurley scored 16 points apiece to lift Furman over Western Carolina.

Clay Mounce added 14 points and Jonny Lawrence and 11 for Furman (13-7, 7-4 Southern Conference).

Mike Bothwell, who led the Paladins in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, scored just five.

Xavier Cork had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (9-12, 2-10). Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Cory Hightower, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 11 points apiece.

East Tennessee St. 71, Wofford 49

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ledarrius Brewer scored a season-high 30 points, dropping in six 3-pointers, as East Tennessee State rolled past Wofford.

Brewer was 11 of 14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from distance and added three of the Buccaneers eight steals.

David Sloan had 16 points with five assists for East Tennessee State (12-8, 8-4 Southern Conference). Serrel Smith added eight rebounds off the bench.

Storm Murphy had 11 points and five assists for the Terriers (12-8, 9-5), the only player to reach double figures in a game where Wofford scored its second-lowest point total this season. (The lowest was 48 in a three-point win at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 9.)