The Citadel basketball rallies for first Division I win in almost a year

With artificial crowd noise pumping them up, The Citadel Bulldogs gave their real fans something to cheer about on Thursday night.
The Citadel rallied from 16 points down in the second half for a 78-70 win over North Carolina A&T at McAlister Field House, the Bulldogs' first win over a Division I basketball team in almost a year, since Dec. 19, 2019.
"It feels really good, and it's definitely refreshing," said junior forward Hayden Brown, who led the 2-0 Bulldogs with 20 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. "And the reason it's refreshing is that we know, that's what we're capable of. I think we've always been capable of it, we've just had so much go against us.
"But now we're putting pieces together, guys are playing together and we look like a unit."
Fletcher Abee also had 20 points. Tyler Moffe added 15 and Kaiden Rice for The Citadel.
Brown hit two free throws with 3:56 left to give the Bulldogs a 68-66 lead, their first lead since 3-0 to start the game.
The Citadel scored the final seven points of the game, on a Brown dunk on a pass from Abee, a Moffe jumper and free throw, and two free throws by Abee.
With both teams playing at a fast pace, N.C. A&T ran out to an early eight-point lead at 19-11.
The Bulldogs worked that down to 31-30 on a Moffe jumper with 4:16 left in the half. But The Citadel struggled down the stretch as the Aggies closed the half with a 9-0 run for a 40-30 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs went 0-4 from the field with five turnovers during that stretch, and finished the half with 10 turnovers and a higher turnover rate (26.3 percent) than 3-point shooting percent (4-19, 23.3 percent).
The Citadel is at home to Toccoa Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday.