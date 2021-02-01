The Citadel basketball drops heartbreaker at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Western Carolina's Mason Faulkner scored with five seconds left, and teammate Xavier Cork blocked Hayden Brown's runner at the buzzer as the Catamounts dealt The Citadel a 76-75 loss at the Ramsey Center on Monday.

Citadel coaches wanted a review of Cork's block for a possible goaltending call, but the referees walked off the floor without reviewing the play.

Faulkner scored 21 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 1-7), which won its first Southern Conference basketball game of the season and won for the first time since a 76-70 win at College of Charleston on Dec. 18.

Brown chalked up his eighth double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-6), while Kaiden Rice had 17 points and Fletcher Abee 16.

The Citadel had a chance to go up by three with 20 seconds left, but Tyler Moffe missed the front end of a one-and-one at the foul line. After a timeout with 15 seconds left, WCU's Faulkner drove the lane for the game-winner with five seconds left.

The Bulldogs did not call timeout, and Brown drove the floor to put up a runner in the lane. Cork, a 6-9 sophomore, got his hand on the shot at or near its apex. Brown spread his hands in disbelief and The Citadel coaches called for a goaltend, but the play was not reviewed.

Mason Faulkner takes the lead by hitting the jumper down 1 point with 5.5 seconds left and the game is sealed by a debatable goaltending no-call on Western Carolina at the buzzer but still gives Western Carolina their first win in the SoCon this one coming over The Citadel. pic.twitter.com/3uuZyJAnxf — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 1, 2021

The Citadel shot just 4 of 19 from 3-point range but 50 percent overall, and WCU was 2 of 16 from distance but shot 51.6 percent from the floor.

The final five minutes of the game featured eight lead changes.

Brown’s 17 rebounds tied for the sixth-most in a single game in The Citadel’s modern history (since 1974), and his eight double-doubles are tied for fifth in a single season in program history alongside Lew Stallworth, Mike Groselle and Craig Burgess.

Rice, averaging five 3-pointers per game coming in, was 2 of 7 from distance; he has scored in double figures in every game this season. But with just four 3-pointers in the game, The Citadel's streak of consecutive games with at least five 3-pointers came to an end at 25.

The Bulldogs play the first of three straight home games on Wednesday against UNC Greensboro. The Citadel lost at UNCG by 87-73 on Jan. 18.