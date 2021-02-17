The Citadel baseball: 5 Bulldogs to watch this season

Baseball is a game of numbers, but The Citadel coach Tony Skole doesn't turn just to batting average or ERA to describe the progress of his program.

He also turns to pounds.

"When I got here, the average weight of our players was 177 pounds," said Skole, The Citadel Hall of Famer who was hired to coach the Bulldogs in 2018. "Now, we're up to 199.9. We've finally got some big dudes in here, guys that are strong and physical and can swing it a little bit."

After going 19-34 and 12-43 in Skole's first two seasons, the Bulldogs were off to a 10-6 start in 2020 when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. That start included nine wins in the first 10 games before a 1-5 slide in the last six.

"We got off to a great start, but then we were exposed a little bit, especially in our bullpen," Skole said. "I think we were able to address that in the offseason."

The Citadel Baseball Coach: Tony Skole (41-83 in 3 seasons) 2020 record: 10-6 (12-43 in 2019) Season opener: Longwood at The Citadel, Feb. 19, 4 p.m.

The Citadel brought in four graduate-transfer pitchers, including No. 1 starter Jake Pilarski. Transfer Logan Taplett, from Furman's disbanded program, is slated to start at third base. The abbreviated 2020 season did not count against eligibility, so between returning seniors and incoming freshmen and transfers, Skole has 43 players on the roster.

"Last year we were probably one of the youngest teams in the country," Skole said. "All of a sudden we've gotten old now. And at The Citadel, you have to be old to win. It's hard to win in this environment with young kids."

Here are five to watch as The Citadel gets its season started with a three-game series against Longwood Feb. 19-21 at Riley Park:

Tyler Corbitt

Sophomore, second base

Corbitt has been a starter since arriving at The Citadel in 2019 and was the only Bulldog selected for the preseason all-Southern Conference squad. The 6-0, 175-pounder hit .349 in 16 games last season and a team-best .333 over a full season in 2019.

He will anchor an infield that will include 6-3 freshman Noah Mitchell at first base, redshirt sophomore Tilo Skole and shortstop and Taplett, the transfer from Furman, at third base. Skole hit a team-best .377 over 16 games last season, and Taplett batted .269 with six homers and a team-high 39 RBI for Furman in 2019.

"Tyler has been our mainstay at second base since he came here," Skole said. "He's done nothing but hit and defend at a high level since he's been here, and is one of the best players in our league."

Jake Pilarski

Graduate student, pitcher

A 6-3, 220-pound right-hander, Pilarski played three seasons at Division II Virginia Wesleyan, where he was 11-0 with a 2.05 ERA as a sophomore and 9-3 with a 3.86 ERA as a junior.

With a fastball that touches the mid-90s on the radar gun, Pilarski quickly established himself as The Citadel's Friday night starter heading into the season, with sophomores Cameron Reeves and Lathan Todd also in the weekend rotation.

"Jake's a big right-hander and is the No. 2-rated pro prospect in the SoCon, and hasn't pitched an inning for us," Skole said.

Ryan McCarthy

Junior, outfielder

McCarthy, a starting receiver on The Citadel's football team, will be baseball-only this spring after playing four games on the gridiron in the fall. The 6-3, 225-pounder batted .288 with 13 RBI in 16 games last season, and hit .274 with four homers and 28 RBI over 52 games in 2019.

"Ryan is a five-tool guy and will start in right field," Skole said. "When football ended in the fall, he was able to get in five or six weeks of work with us. That's the first time he's been able to practice with baseball prior to the season, and he's improved by leaps and bounds in a short time. He's got a chance to do something exceptional for us."

Speedy centerfielder Jeffrey Brown is back for his fifth season after batting .350 with five doubles, three triples and 10 RBI in 16 games last season. Left field is a battle between redshirt junior Cam Jensen and sophomore Cole Simpson.

Travis Lott

Freshman, catcher

Lott, a 6-1, 230-pounder from Stratford High School, essentially gets a do-over on his freshman season after starting 11 of the Bulldogs' 16 games in 2020.

A quarterback/catcher at Stratford, Lott is expected to make a big leap from his .154 batting average last year. He's backed up by two more freshman catchers, including Gray Sobel from Oceanside Collegiate.

"Travis was a superstar player in high school and he's got a bright future for us," Skole said.

Cameron Reeves

Sophomore, pitcher

A 6-3, 200-pound right-hander, Reeves did not allow an earned run over his final 25⅓ innings last season, finishing with a 4-0 record and a 1.04 ERA in four starts. He pitched at least six innings in all four starts and walked only five while striking out 32.

"Cam would be a No. 1 starter for most teams, and he could be No. 1 for us, as well," Skole said.

With Furman disbanding its program, the SoCon now has eight teams. For this season, The Citadel will play in the South Division along with Wofford, Mercer and Western Carolina. The Bulldogs will play 10 three-game SoCon series, two against each of its division rivals and one each against Samford, ETSU, UNC Greensboro and VMI.

The Citadel also will play rival College of Charleston four times and three games against South Carolina, including one at Riley Park on March 10. Skole's teammate on The Citadel's 1990 College World Series team, Chris Lemonis, will bring his Mississippi State squad to Riley Park on May 5.

"We needed to do the conference schedule like that, because scheduling has been a nightmare," Skole said. "Teams are opting out or not traveling to play, so it's been a struggle to put a non-conference schedule together."

• Season tickets for baseball are $80, and the school says the best way to ensure tickets for South Carolina and Mississippi State is to buy season tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Riley Park gates on game days.