The Citadel's all-Southern Conference guard, Kaiden Rice, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, various sources reported on March 10.

Rice, a 6-6 senior, will be a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility.

The product of Ridge View High School in Columbia was one of the top 3-point shooters in the SoCon and in the nation this season, averaging 17.6 points on 34.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

He ranked first in the SoCon with 3.7 3-pointers made per game, good enough for third among Division I players.

"We are very appreciative of what Kaiden has done for us the last four years," coach Duggar Baucom said. "We are proud of him and looking forward to him graduating in May.

"We love Kaiden and his family, and he will always be a Citadel Bulldog. All of Bulldog nation will support him in any way we can moving forward."

Rice is one of four Citadel seniors able to play another season due to the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility rules.

Baucom said senior forward Derek Webster is likely to move on to medical school. All-SoCon forward Hayden Brown and starting point guard Tyler Moffe also could return.

The SoCon has had some high profile seniors enter the transfer portal, including all-conference guards Storm Murphy of Wofford and Greg Parham of VMI.

Former Citadel player Preston Parks, the SoCon freshman of the year in 2016-17, also has entered the portal. Parks played at Tennessee-Martin and Samford after leaving The Citadel.