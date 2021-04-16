The Citadel aims to take back Silver Shako, wreck VMI's title hopes

For 18 months, the coveted Silver Shako has resided in the superintendent's VIP lounge at Clarkson-McKenna Hall, which is part of the Foster Stadium complex on the campus of VMI.

The Citadel Bulldogs are going to Lexington, Va., on April 17 to try to get it back.

The trophy goes to the winner of the Military Classic of the South football game, and for 12 straight years, it held a place of honor in The Citadel's football offices at Seignious Hall.

That changed on Oct. 5, 2019, when VMI came into Johnson Hagood Stadium, pulled off a 34-21 upset of the Bulldogs and hauled the Silver Shako back to Lexington. With the Southern Conference season pushed back from the fall to the spring, the Shako has spent a little too much time at VMI, in the view of Citadel coach Brent Thompson.

"We have missed it, and it's been a point of contention," said Thompson, whose Bulldogs play at VMI at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. "We didn't have a chance to play for it in the fall, and that kind of extended the opportunity there.

"We had it for 12 straight years, so we've got to go out and collect some hardware. It's important to us, to our fans, to our administration to have a chance to get that back."

Not only can the Bulldogs regain the Shako, they can also prevent their military school rival from collecting its first SoCon championship trophy since 1977.

No. 15-ranked VMI is 5-1 in the SoCon this spring and can secure the title and its first-ever FCS playoff bid with a win over The Citadel or a loss by Mercer at Samford. Mercer (5-2) needs to beat Samford and hope The Citadel can beat VMI in order to claim its first championship and playoff bid.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (2-5 in the SoCon) have won two straight since snapping an 11-game skid, and can finish the season with wins over rivals Wofford, Furman and VMI. The Citadel has not beaten those three in the same season since winning the SoCon title with a 10-2 record in 2016.

After 13 straight losing seasons in the SoCon, including an 0-16 mark in 2017 and 2018, the Keydets are 9-5 in the league over the last two seasons under coach Scott Wachenheim. Much of that success is due to the play of quarterback Reece Udinski, the SoCon's preseason offensive player of the year this spring.

But Udinski, who committed to play for Maryland in the fall, suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the season. Freshman Seth Morgan has played well in his stead, and is hitting 77 percent of his passes for 760 yards with five touchdowns against one interception. Wide receiver Jakob Herres, a 6-4 junior, remains a matchup nightmare with 56 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns.

In VMI's 24-20 loss to ETSU last week, Morgan was 36 of 46 for 315 yards, but did not throw a TD pass, was picked off once and sacked twice. Herres had eight catches for 101 yards, but did not score.