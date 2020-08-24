You are the owner of this article.
The Citadel adds fourth game of fall football season, at Army

Citadel cheerleaders celebrate a score against Chattanooga during last Saturday's game at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Citadel has added a fourth game to its fall football season, at Army West Point on Oct. 10.

That gives the Bulldogs' a four-game slate of at South Florida (Sept. 12), at Clemson (Sept. 19) and at home against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26).

“Playing Army and going to West Point will offer our football team a unique opportunity we haven’t had for a while,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “I know the team and our fan base will be excited for this match up.”

The Bulldogs and Black Knights will be meeting for the 10th time overall. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1994. Army holds a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series, but the Bulldogs have won two of the last three meetings. The Citadel won 20-14 in 1991 and 15-14 in 1992.

In the last meeting between the teams in 1994, Army kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Bulldogs a 25-24 defeat.

