State roundup: Citadel can't repeat upset of SoCon's first-place team

The Citadel tried Saturday to upset the first-place team in Southern Conference basketball for a second game in a row, but had nothing for East Tennessee State.

Three Buccaneers scored more than 20 points each as ETSU pounded the Bulldogs by 112-84 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tenn.

The Citadel, fresh off a 77-69 victory over then first-place Wofford on Wednesday, fell to 9-5 overall and 2-5 in the SoCon with its fifth loss in six games.

Hayden Brown scored 21 points with eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Kaiden Rice scored 16 points and Fletcher Abee 13.

But The Citadel could do little to slow ETSU (10-5, 6-1), which entered the game averaging a SoCon-low 69 points per game.

Serrell Smith Jr., averaging 7.1 points, hit 7 of 9 shots for 21 points to lead the Bucs. Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 each, and Ty Brewer added 18 as ETSU shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range and made 26 of 30 free throws.

ETSU, the top defensive team in in the league, scored 22 points off 16 Citadel turnovers and out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 42-26, with a 16-7 edge on the offensive glass and 22-7 lead in second-chance points.

The Bulldogs will try for a split of their two-game road trip at noon Monday at last-place Western Carolina, which lost by 75-69 to Furman on Saturday to fall to 7-9 overall and 0-7 in the SoCon.

Campbell 75, Charleston Southern 67

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Joshua Lusane tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Campbell past Charleston Southern.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 18 points and nine rebounds for Campbell (10-9, 6-6 Big South).

Sean Price had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-15, 0-12). Emorie Knox added 15 points and Sadarius Bowser had 13.

Furman 75, Western Carolina 69

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Noah Gurley had 17 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins topped Western Carolina.

Alex Hunter added 16 points for the Paladins (11-5, 5-2 SoCon). Mike Bothwell chipped in 13, Clay Mounce scored 13 and Jalen Slawson had 12.

Cory Hightower had 22 points for the Catamounts

(7-9, 0-7), who have now lost seven straight games.

Wofford 72, Mercer 69

SPARTANBURG — Tray Hollowell scored a career-high 22 points and Ryan Larson made four straight free throws as Wofford held off Mercer.

Messiah Jones had 12 points for Wofford (10-5, 7-2 SoCon). Larson added 12 points, including four straight from the free throw line in the last 10 seconds.

Storm Murphy, Wofford’s leading scorer at 20 points per game, was held to nine.

Ross Cummings had 18 points for the Bears (10-6, 3-5).

Georgia Southern 61, Coastal Carolina 58

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kamari Brown registered 15 points and Elijah McCadden made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, including the game winner in the final second, as Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina.

McCadden had 10 points for Georgia Southern (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

DeVante’ Jones had 27 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (12-4, 6-3).

Presbyterian 66, Longwood 54

CLINTON — Rayshon Harrison tied his season high with 20 points as Presbyterian topped Longwood (6-14, 5-9 Big South).

Brandon Younger had 14 points for Presbyterian (5-9, 3-7).

Longwood totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Juan Munoz had 11 points for the Lancers. Christian Wilson and Zac Watson had seven rebounds.