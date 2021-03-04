A year ago, Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom was driving to the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville when he got a call from his wife.

"She said I better stop to pick up some hand sanitizer," Baucom said.

Conference tournament time in March of 2020 was when the U.S. started to learn about the coronavirus. The SoCon was one of the few college basketball leagues to get its tournament in before the pandemic shut down much of the sports world, including the ACC and SEC tournaments and the big one, the NCAA Tournament. March Madness became March Sadness.

"It's been a crazy year, but we're thankful that we got the season in," said Baucom, who is back in Asheville with the Bulldogs to face Western Carolina on March 5 in the first round of the 2021 SoCon Tournament. "I told our commissioner today, this tournament might come down to a matter of attrition when it's all said and done.

"We get tested before shoot-arounds and games, and are kind of quarantined off in our hotel, we have a little bubble here. They are doing the best they can to keep it as safe as they can, and we're just thankful to be here. Six months ago, it didn't look like we'd ever get to this spot."

COVID-19 led to a trying season in the SoCon and the rest of college basketball.

Postponements and makeup games forced The Citadel (12-11, 5-11) to endure three stretches of eight games in four days (the only team in the league to do so), and the Bulldogs played their last 12 games over a 25-day period, going 2-10 in that stretch. On regularly scheduled Wednesday-Saturday games, the Bulldogs were 3-1.

"It's certainly been crazy for us as players," said Citadel guard Fletcher Abee, who is back in good health after missing two games with a sprained ankle. "There were two or three times when we were on the bus, getting ready to head to a road game, and we find out the game is not being played. It's been hard, but at the end of the day, we are pretty thankful to even be here and that we get to play."

The Bulldogs are the No. 8 seed and placed two players on the all-SoCon team in first-team pick Hayden Brown and guard Kaiden Rice, a third-team pick by coaches and second-team pick by media. Brown and Rice are the first pair of Bulldogs to make both the coaches and media all-SoCon squads since Cameron Wells and Demetrius Nelson in 2008-09.

At 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, Brown leads the SoCon in scoring and rebounding, a feat which has been accomplished only twice in league history – by Davidson's Fred Hetzel in 1964-65 and by Aron Stewart of Richmond in 1972-73. Rice averaged 18.2 points per game and led the SoCon with four 3-pointers per game.

"Hayden had what will go down as one of the best years in SoCon history, and he's been a workhorse for us," Baucom said. "And to see Kaiden's improvement from a freshman when he got here as a skinny kid from Columbia, it's been fun to watch."

The Citadel split two games with No. 9 seed Western Carolina (11-15, 4-13), losing by 76-75 at WCU when Brown's runner at the buzzer was blocked, and winning by 74-63 at home behind 21 points and 15 rebounds from Brown.

The Catamounts turned things around late in the season, snapping a four-game skid with wins over regular-season champ UNC Greensboro (81-80) and Mercer (85-61). As ever, the key will be how well The Citadel can guard scorers like guard Mason Faulkner (16.3 ppg) and forward Cory Hightower (14.5 ppg).

The Citadel is 5-1 in the SoCon when holding teams under 45 percent from the field, 0-10 when it doesn't.

"It comes down to guarding and being connected defensively, and taking care of the ball," Baucom said. "I like our offense when we take care of the ball."

The Bulldogs' reward if they beat Western Carolina: A quarterfinal date with No. 1 seed UNCG.