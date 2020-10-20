SoCon sets league basketball slate for The Citadel

The Southern Conference has announced a schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's 10 teams will each play a double round-robin slate of 18 conference games starting Dec. 30 and ending on Feb. 27. The SoCon tournament is set for March 5-8.

SoCon teams will play two conference games per week, and have been given latitude to change game dates with the approval of both athletic directors and the conference office.

The Citadel will begin its SoCon schedule on Dec. 30 against UNC Greensboro at McAlister Field House. The Bulldogs' non-conference games will be announced at a later date, along with tip-off times and attendance policies at McAlister Field House.

Season tickets for the upcoming basketball season will go on sale shortly for $150. Fans who have season tickets and have special seating requests should contact The Citadels ticket office at 843-953-3647.

The Citadel's SoCon basketball schedule:

Dec. 30 - UNC Greensboro.

Jan. 2 - at Western Carolina; 6 - at Mercer; 9 - Chattanooga; 13 - Furman; 16 - at VMI; 20 - Mercer; 23 - at Samford; 27 - Wofford; 30 - at ETSU.

Feb. 3 - at UNCG; 6 - Western Carolina; 10 - ETSU; 13 - at Chattanooga; 17 - at Wofford; 20 - VMI; 24 - at Furman; 27 - Samford.

March 5-8 - SoCon tournament in Asheville.