SoCon postpones football season; The Citadel to 'assess' playing fall games

The Southern Conference has decided to postpone its fall sports season, including football, until the spring of 2021, the league announced Thursday.
The SoCon also said it would allow member schools to play some non-conference football games in the fall. The league includes state schools The Citadel, Wofford and Furman.
“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee. I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition.
"We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”
Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said the school will "assess the possibility" of non-conference contests in the fall.
“The Citadel supports the decision made by the Southern Conference Council of Presidents to postpone fall conference competitions, allowing for non-conference contests if desired," Capaccio said in a statement. "Our cadet athletes and coaches are disappointed that COVID-19 has disrupted conference play.
"As a rule, we do not cancel or curtail important elements of the cadet experience unless and until we must. Our primary consideration as we assess the possibility of non-conference contests will remain the well-being of our cadet athletes and our entire campus community. “
The Citadel has two non-conference games still left on the schedule, against Charleston Southern and Clemson.
With the Southland Conference also postponing fall sports on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, only one of 13 FCS leagues is left planning to play its football season in the fall — the Ohio Valley Conference. The Big South Conference called off its football season on Wednesday, though Big South member Charleston Southern is planning to play its allowed four non-conference games."
The SoCon said it intends to move fall sports championships to the spring.
The fall sports impacted by SoCon's decision are football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Practice and competition for some sports that have their championships in the winter/spring but traditionally have fall practice and competitions (men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball and rifle) will be determined by each institution, the league said.
Among SoCon schools, Wofford said it does not intend to play football in the fall. Furman and Chattanooga aren't sure yet, officials said.
A statement from Furman said the school "will evaluate all of our options moving forward."
While we are disappointed that we will not be able to compete as a conference, we respect the league’s decision and will thoroughly evaluate all of our options moving forward," said AD Jason Donnelly. "We look forward to the Paladins representing Furman at our next possible opportunity and will continue to support our outstanding student-athletes in every possible way. I am confident they will emerge stronger than ever.”
Chattanooga is also exploring its options for fall football, AD Mark Wharton said.
"We will continue to explore the feasibility of non-conference games in the fall and those decisions will be made in the coming days," he said.
Wofford does not intend to play football in the fall, a school official said.
“This decision was a difficult one to make,” said Wofford College athletic director Richard Johnson. “The primary focus of the decision was the health and well-being of our student-athletes. While it will be a different fall without sports on campus, our coaches and staff will remain focused on providing the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”
Check back for updates.