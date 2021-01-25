SoCon plunges ahead with spring football during pandemic

To play or not to play college football in the spring, during a pandemic.

That's the question that's been debated among FCS and Southern Conference schools in recent weeks as the pages on the calendar flipped toward a February start date.

As of now, 30 of 127 FCS members have opted out of playing football in the spring, including the entire Ivy League. Even the fate of the SoCon, which postponed its conference season from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, seemed uncertain for a while.

"I can tell you, some of the conversations going around right now are that schools may be opting out of the spring," The Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio told the military school's Board of Visitors last week.

Said Furman coach Clay Hendrix, "I think there's been a little gamesmanship about some people wanting to play and others not wanting to play."

As it turns out, all nine football-playing members of the SoCon are plunging ahead with spring football. The league announced its preseason poll and held a virtual media day last week, and its members — including state schools The Citadel, Furman and Wofford — are set to begin an eight-game conference slate Feb. 20.

The SoCon and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are the only two of 13 FCS conferences in which every team has committed to playing a league schedule in the spring.

Coaches, players, training staffs and administrators will have to deal with COVID-19 protocols, the overlapping of basketball, baseball, football and other spring sports, and the prospect of playing as many as 19 to 21 games in a 10-month period between the spring and fall. Attendance policies at each stadium will be up to individual schools.

"It's a choice every team is making," said Western Carolina coach Mark Speir. "How to handle COVID and how important it is to play."

Fall ball

Four SoCon teams — The Citadel, Mercer, Western Carolina and Chattanooga — played games in the fall, with The Citadel playing the most at four. The other five teams — VMI, Furman, Wofford, Samford and ETSU — opted not to play.

"We want to play as many games as possible here at VMI," said Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim. "We wanted to play in the fall. But when the SoCon decided not to play in the fall, we wanted to be loyal to the SoCon."

Furman's Hendrix said it was difficult for his players to watch other teams play in the fall.

"We had a productive fall, but we didn't play games, and that was tough," he said. "It was tough for our kids that other people were playing, other teams in our conference were playing, and we weren't able to."

The teams that did play in the fall might have an edge, not just on the field, but in how to handle COVID-19 protocols during a season.

"That might give us an advantage over some teams that didn't play," said WCU's Speir, whose team lost road games at Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina in the fall. "There are things that come up that you don't think of in the COVID world. You have to have a team and staff that's ready to adjust on the moment, and you can't let a routine eat you up."

Speir had to watch his team's game at Eastern Kentucky from home last November after he tested positive.

"I was the only guy in our entire program who got it, and it's a real thing," he said.

A long year

Playing eight games in the spring and another 11 regular-season games starting next September will make for a long year for SoCon players. The NCAA's football medical committee limited the FCS spring season to eight games.

The number of games is one reason cited by FCS heavyweights Montana and Montana State when they opted out of the Big Sky Conference's spring slate, specifying "the safety of student-athletes" as a concern.

VMI's Wachenheim was disappointed with those decisions and even sent emails to the teams' coaches.

"All those schools knew there is going to be a turnaround of playing maybe 18, 19 games in a shorter period of time," he said. "I do think you can overcome those obstacles with good planning and efficiency, and take care of your players and maintain their health.

"I get fewer players injured during the season playing a game than I do during a spring scrimmage, because we're playing just 11 players at a time instead of 22."

Still, most SoCon teams did not get in an entire spring practice in 2020. And playing eight games this spring will mean two straight years without a true spring practice. That concerns Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright.

"We've got some young guys in our program who have not been through a true spring practice," he said. "And they are not going to go through a spring practice this year. If we're not careful, we can hurt programs for a long period of time. That's a huge concern of mine."

The Citadel coach Brent Thompson said he and strength coach Donnell Boucher put together two calendars, one if the SoCon opted for spring football and one of it didn't.

“What is the least amount of time to get the team in the best amount of shape going into next August?” Thompson asked.

"We wanted to present our players with what the next six or seven months will look like," he said. "We'd like to be a year out, but that's impossible to do right now. We're going to take six weeks off after the spring season. Getting a rest and getting away from football will be very important for us, so we'll push back our summer program about two weeks to help relieve some of that stress and pressure and fatigue on the body."

'Just want to compete'

SoCon coaches said their players are eager to get back on the field. But there will be players who opt out, as well.

"I don't think they care if it's in the fall, the spring or summertime right now," Wofford coach Josh Conklin said. "They just want to compete in something.

"(But) we've had some players with family members close to them struggle with the virus, and even a few deaths of family members who had it," he said. "Those are real issues, and if they want to opt out, that's why the rule is there, and that's important for us to understand."

Furman's Hendrix said he has five players who put off graduation just to be able to play this spring.

"We had to get creative NCAA and school-wise to keep them from graduating," he said. "One has been accepted to graduate school at Vanderbilt and a couple of others have jobs waiting on them.

"We're talking about loyal, committed guys. At the end of the day, we want to give our guys a chance to play. I don't know how we could look them in the eye if we don't push forward to do that."

If college basketball is any example, some SoCon games will be postponed or canceled. Commissioner Jim Schaus said the league is finalizing rules as to the minimum number of games a team must play to qualify for the league title and an automatic bid to the 16-team FCS playoffs. He also said there's not much room in the schedule for makeup games.

"Our guys are excited about playing eight games in the spring and 11 games in the fall," said ETSU coach Randy Sanders. "It's a dream come true for football players, to get to play 19 games in a year. It doesn't get much better than that. I think our guys have embraced that aspect of it and are excited about it.

"There are going to be hitches. But hopefully, everything will go off and we'll get in as many games as possible. It's going to be unique, and challenging."