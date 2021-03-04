If it’s not a secret that FCS college football is having an exciting spring season, it sure seems like it.

Unless, of course, you regularly access ESPN+ or are employed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, assigned to scrounge every campus in America for late-round NFL draft prospects.

Highly classified information: The Citadel and Furman are among FCS teams with legally scheduled home football games on Saturday. S.C. State opens its spring season at home against Alabama A&M.

This Saturday, March 6. Not some Saturday in September.

FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, hoping to bounce back from last week’s shocking loss to Southern Illinois, plays at Missouri State.

Sadly, the most accessible channels within ESPN’s “Worldwide Leader” family of networks — and the powerful SEC and ACC — are widely ignoring an FCS spring season that opened with a full slate Feb. 28. It’s a major missed marketing opportunity for a sport leaking fans and participants.

“I was surprised,” Citadel head coach Brent Thompson said this week as he prepared for a Southern Conference home game against Chattanooga. “I thought everybody at the FCS level would have thought there would have been more TV coverage, or ESPN would have had some interest in it.”

You would think the people who run college football would realize FCS games are very good for promoting FBS interest and high school interest and interest in interesting football topics.

Oh, that’s right …

There is no official college football leadership, as we all found out when the NCAA was exposed as powerless regarding COVID-19 policy leading into the 2020 fall season.

We all know who really runs college football.

No, not Paul Finebaum or the Nick Saban/Dabo Swinney Vacation Club Activities Director in Boca Grande, Fla.

It’s ESPN and the major conference commissioners.

That was for the better as the ACC’s John Swofford and the SEC’s Greg Sankey led fans into a 2020 fall season that, remarkably, reached the College Football Playoff finish line.

We need SEC and ACC leadership again, Sankey and new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

Of course, there is a loaded schedule of college basketball on TV almost every day this time of year. That March Madness thing.

“FCS football is a high quality, exciting brand of college football. It warrants greater national television coverage,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “But the challenge is finding space available on national networks.”

Still, there are holes in the TV grid begging for FCS football.

ESPN keeps rerunning things like its documentary on college football’s 150th anniversary.

The SEC Network and ACC Network ought to ditch some non-live event programming and sub in an occasional FCS football game.

Give “All-Access The ACC Life” a little break.

How much “SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball” can you watch after a lopsided home loss to South Carolina?

‘Limited shelf space’

FCS leaders are saying polite things, not about to anger folks that control the scheduling of FBS vs. FCS “money” games the FCS schools depend on every fall.

“While I am disappointed that the country isn’t able to see more FCS football this spring, I understand that ESPN did take a look but had very limited shelf space due to their previous commitments,” said Jeff Barber, the director of athletics at Charleston Southern, which makes its spring football debut March 13 at Kennesaw State.

Hey, ESPN, take another look.

College football can do better before the FCS playoffs begin in April at branding a brand of spring football offering good, competitive, mostly conference games.

We ask college athletes to make adjustments in the heat of battle all the time.

The SEC and ACC making minor TV schedule adjustments to give FCS football a few crumbs now is an investment in a troubled sport with a flawed playoff system.

Not asking for much here.

A couple Saturday games.

A Monday night game.

Pass the football pizza

Spotlight candidates for the week of March 6:

Rookie head coach Deion Sanders’ Jackson State at Grambling, the famed program the late Eddie Robinson built

The Southern Illinois Salukis, coming off that surprising 38-14 victory over North Dakota State, on the road against the Youngstown State Penguins

As it is, three FCS games March 6 are booked for ESPN 3, 12 are set for ESPN+ (including Chattanooga at The Citadel, Samford at Furman and Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb).

There are no television plans for 12 games.

Maybe America has football fatigue after the Super Bowl, Thompson said.

“There could be such a thing as too much football,” he added. “Obviously, not in my house or not over here (at The Citadel).”

And not among most fans who believe that, as with pizza, almost any kind of college football is worthy of a few bites.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff