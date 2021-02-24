Road-weary Citadel can't hold on to second-half lead at Furman

Playing its third game in five days, second straight on the road and second in a row without starting guard Fletcher Abee, The Citadel built up a 10-point lead in the second half at Furman.

That's when the gas tank ran dry.

Furman outscored the Bulldogs by 19 points over the final 15 minutes for a 72-63 victory at Timmons Arena in Greenville on Feb. 24.

Hayden Brown scored 18 points with seven rebounds, Kaiden Rice added 16 and Stephen Clark matched his career high with 14 points as The Citadel wrapped up the regular season with 12-11 overall record and 5-11 mark in the Southern Conference.

With a Feb. 27 home finale against Samford canceled due to COVID-19 problems at Samford, the Bulldogs will not play again until the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on March 5 in Asheville, N.C. The Citadel is likely to be the No. 8 seed, and in that case would face the No. 9 seed in the tournament's first game at 5 p.m. on March 5.

Samford (6-12, 2-9) is currently in ninth place, and has missed both its regular-season games against The Citadel due to COVID-19. Samford has had its last three games canceled, and eight of its last 12.

The Citadel has clinched at least a .500 overall record for the first time since 2009-10, when Ed Conroy's team went 16-16. The five SoCon victories match the most in coach Duggar Baucom's six seasons, and the winning percentage of .3125 in the SoCon is the team's best since a 6-12 mark (.333) in 2014-15 under Chuck Driesell.

The Bulldogs were 11-3 at home and 1-8 on the road this season, including an 0-8 mark in SoCon road games.

Noah Gurley scored 21 points with nine rebounds to lead Furman (16-7, 10-4), which still is battling for the SoCon regular-season title. Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter scored 14 points each for the Paladins, who had a four-day break after their Saturday game against VMI was canceled.

The Citadel led by 45-35 with 15:28 on a Tyler Moffe jumper, and by 47-38 on a Rice layup with 14:45 to go. But the Paladins, who used 11 players to just seven for The Citadel, embarked on a 32-12 run to lead by 11 in the final minutes.

Abee, who turned his ankle in a win over VMI last weekend, missed his second straight game.