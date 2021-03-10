It was like old times at Riley Park on Wednesday night.
A COVID-guideline sellout crowd of about 1,500 spectators crowded the seats to watch a baseball game, with 10th-ranked South Carolina bringing its unbeaten team to Charleston to play The Citadel.
The Bulldogs gave the fans a show, employing an unusual pitching strategy and a healthy offensive attack to lead the Gamecocks by a run with just four outs to go.
But that's when USC's bats finally broke it open, piling up six runs on five hits in the eighth for an 11-7 victory to keep the Gamecocks' record perfect at 11-0 heading into a big weekend series at No. 20 Texas.
Braylen Wimmer's RBI double into the left-field corner put USC ahead to stay at 7-6, after Brady Allen laced a single up the middle to tie the game against Bulldog closer Gant Starling.
Citadel centerfielder Jeffrey Brown went 5 for 5 with his first career home run and a triple, and Cole Simpson belted a two-run home run in the sixth. But the Bulldogs fell to 4-7 on the season despite collecting 13 hits, the most allowed by USC this season.
Bulldogs coach Tony Skole went with a one-pitcher-per-inning strategy, and it worked well enough to keep the powerful Gamecocks, hitting .317 as a team, to just three hits through seven innings. That was offset by 10 walks and a crucial error that led to four unearned Gamecock runs in the sixth.
With two on and one out in the eighth, Citadel closer Gant Starling sprinted in from the bullpen to try to preserve a 6-5 lead. He got one out, but Allen's single up the middle tied the score, and Wimmer plated the go-ahead run with a double into the left field corner.
Josiah Sightler, who started the game on the mound for USC and hit for himself, ripped a two-run double for a 9-6 lead. And when Citadel left-fielder Ryan McCarthy couldn't come up with Andrew Eyster's fly ball at the wall, the two-run double broke it open at 11-6.
Simpson put the Bulldogs ahead by 6-5 in the sixth, crushing a no-doubt, two-run homer over the wall in right field against USC reliever Wesley Sweatt.
Citadel starter Devin Beckley got the game off to a strong start by striking out USC slugger Wes Clarke on a high fastball to retire the Gamecocks in order.
The Bulldogs strung together three straight hits to start the bottom of the first, with an infield single by Brown and a sharp double to left by Tyler Corbitt. Crosby Jones' single to center scored Brown, and Corbitt came home on a double-play ball for a 2-0 lead after one.
The Citadel's second pitcher, Jake Pilarski, struck out two in the second, but then Lathan Todd ran into trouble in the third.
With the bases loaded and two out, Todd got Clarke to hit a grounder to shortstop. But Brooks O'Brien could not handle the hop, and the error allowed one run to score. Sightler followed with a two-run double and a 3-2 USC lead. The Gamecocks added another run on a wild pitch, scoring four unearned runs in the frame on two hits, two walks, an error and a wild pitch.
Brown led off the third with a triple down the right-field line and scored on a Corbitt grounder to cut the lead to 4-3.
USC tacked on a run in the fourth on a single, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a sac fly by Allen. The Bulldogs got one back in the bottom of the frame on McCarthy's two-out double and a short-hop single and RBI from Travis Lott to make it 5-4.