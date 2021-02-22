Mercer, former Gamecock Felipe Haase blow out The Citadel

A buzzer-beater, a bus ride and a blowout.

Those were the last three days for The Citadel basketball team, which followed up a thrilling win over VMI on Saturday by getting trounced at Mercer on Monday.

Former South Carolina Gamecock Felipe Haase scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bears hammered The Citadel by 88-52 on Feb. 22 at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia.

The Citadel (12-10, 5-10 in the Southern Conference) was without starting guard Fletcher Abee, who turned his ankle in Saturday's 75-74 win over VMI at McAlister Field House.

But that probably wouldn't have made much difference against the Bears (14-9, 7-8), who have overmatched the Bulldogs twice this season. An 83-63 win by Mercer at The Citadel on Jan. 20 was the Bulldogs' worst home loss of the season, and Monday's 36-point margin was The Citadel worst loss anywhere this season.

Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom rested his starters for much of the second half as Mercer led by 46-28 at the break.

Rudy Fitzgibbons and Kaiden Rice were the only Bulldogs in double figures with 10 points each, and Rice's 3-point shooting slump continued as he went 1 of 9 from deep; he is 2 of 19 in the last two games. Hayden Brown, the leading scorer and rebounder in the SoCon, was held to five points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

Haase, a 6-9 junior who transferred to Mercer from USC, hit 5 of 11 from 3-point range for his 17 points. He was averaging 12 points and shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range coming in.

The Citadel was just 4 of 26 from distance (15 percent) while scoring its fewest points in a game since a 67-51 loss to ETSU on Feb. 18, 2016. The 36-point margin of defeat was the Bulldogs' largest in a SoCon game since a 99-61 loss to Wofford on Feb. 2, 2019.

The Bulldogs trailed by 22 at 34-12 with 8:42 left in the first half, and rallied to within 13 at 41-28 with 1:15 to play. They had a chance to get to within 10 by halftime, but Mercer scored the final five points of the half to lead 46-28. The Bears quickly extended the lead to 30 in the second half and never looked back.

The Citadel's third run of Saturday-Monday-Wednesday games this season continues Feb. 24 at Furman.