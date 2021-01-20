Mercer deals The Citadel basketball fourth loss in a week

Playing its fourth game in a week, The Citadel basketball team could not keep up with Mercer on Wednesday at McAlister Field House.

Leon Ayers III came off the bench to hit his first 10 shots and scored 23 points as the Bears led from start to finish in an 83-63 victory over the Bulldogs, who have lost four straight after an 8-0 start.

Hayden Brown scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds for The Citadel (8-4), which fell to 1-4 in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs were coming off road losses at VMI on Saturday and at UNC Greensboro on Monday, the second game a make-up date for a game postponed due to COVID-19.

"We could use that as an excuse, I guess," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom. "But it's reality, too. I don't get to make the schedule and place the make-up games. But I'd like to focus more on Mercer playing so well and executing what they do."

Mercer (9-4, 2-3) hit 22 of 33 shots (66.7 percent) in the first half as the Bears jumped to a 52-38 lead at the break.

Five Bears scored in double figures, including former South Carolina Gamecock Felipe Haase with 11.

"That was as good an offensive performance in the first half as I've seen in this gym in a long time," Baucom said. "And we didn't offer much resistance. They took a lot of things away right from the get-go."

Citadel guard Kaiden Rice, who leads NCAA Division I with five 3-point baskets per game, missed 10 of his first 11 shots and finished 3 of 12 from long distance for 16 points. Brady Spence was the third Bulldog in double figures with 10 points as The Citadel shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 8 of 27 from 3-point range.

Mercer had 10 steals, leading to 15 Citadel turnovers and a 19-5 edge in points off turnovers.

The Citadel faces another long bus trip this weekend, for a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Samford in Birmingham, Ala.

"Fatigue might have had something to do with this one, but we better get energized some how, some way," Baucom said. "This one is behind us now, and if we didn't learn some lessons tonight, we're hard-headed, because they certainly gave us some.

"I had to burn two timeouts before the first media timeout," said Baucom, whose team trailed 11-2 at the start. "There has to be a readiness when you take the court, and that starts with me. There wasn't close to the readiness we need, and it better be there on Saturday."