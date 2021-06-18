Javelin journeys: Citadel, Academic Magnet grads chase Olympic dreams

Capers Williamson was throwing the javelin at Park West in Mount Pleasant one day when he saw a young man doing the same thing.

It was Liam Christensen, then a member of the Mount Pleasant Track Club.

"I walked across the field and said, 'Hey young kid, can you help me throw this javelin?'" said Williamson, then a junior at The Citadel.

Some six years later, both them will be throwing the javelin this weekend on a much bigger stage — the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a chance to make the Olympic team.

Williamson was an unhappy tight end at The Citadel before discovering the javelin.

"I was blocking, and I was miserable," Williamson once recalled in an interview. "My teammate saw me throw the ball, and he said, 'Why don't you come throw the javelin?' I didn't even know what it was."

Now, the 6-8 Williamson is one of the top throwers in the U.S.

"He's the strongest he's ever been, the fastest he's ever been," said Kris Kut, Williamson's coach at The Citadel and a former javelin standout himself. "... It would not shock me if we saw him throw 90 meters."

Christensen, now a senior at Stanford and a former Pac-12 champion, owns the school and conference records in the javelin, even though the event was not offered in South Carolina high schools while he was at Academic Magnet.

Christensen pioneered the introduction of the javelin in South Carolina high school track and field, and has a personal best of 74.78 meters (245 feet, four inches). He was the national junior champion in 2017 and won six youth national titles.

Williamson, who competed in football and track at The Citadel from 2010-16, has the seventh-best throw in the U.S. this year at 77.11 meters (253 feet). The No. 1 throw among Americans this season belongs to Curtis Thompson at 81.44 meters (267-2).

The Olympic qualifying standard is 85 meters, but Williamson or Christensen could make the Olympic squad by winning the gold medal at the trials, even if they do not reach 85 meters.

"Capers fouled a throw of 81 meters a couple of weeks ago," Kut said. "So it will be interesting to see how it goes."

Williamson competed in the Olympic Trials in 2016, qualifying for the finals and finishing eighth at 232-10.

Recently, Williamson has trained with Tom Petranoff, a former world record holder in the javelin.

"After the first Olympic Trials, Capers went through some hard times," Kut said. "He got overwhelmed by everybody wanting to work with him, because they saw how big and strong he is. So a bunch of people were throwing a bunch of things at him.

"The year off for COVID was the best thing that could have happened to him. It gave him a break, and he started working with just one coach who is very similar to what we did and keeps it very simple."

Williamson, who played quarterback and baseball at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, has been supporting himself as a personal trainer and working with high school throwers.

"It's tough as a track athlete because there is no salary," Kut said. "You get a little stipend, but he has to do a lot of odds and ends to make ends meet."

The qualifying round for the men's javelin is June 19 at Hayward Field in Eugene, with the finals set for June 21.

"He's running probably 50 percent faster than he used to," Kut said. "And he's still under control. So if he can keep the tail up and give himself a little more room to follow through, it would not shock me to see 90 meters."