In SoCon shocker, The Citadel upsets league-leading Wofford

After a 12-hour bus ride to nowhere on Saturday, The Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom gave his team a couple of days off.

The Bulldogs looked rested and ready on Wednesday night, storming back from 16 points down to shock the top team in the Southern Conference with a 77-69 victory over Wofford at McAlister Field House.

Kaiden Rice scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Hayden Brown added 16 points and 14 boards, and point guard Tyler Moffe hit all five of his 3-point shots for 18 point as the Bulldogs snapped a four-game skid and beat Wofford for the first time in five meetings.

"Very proud of my guys and the way they competed tonight," said Baucom, whose team is 9-4 overall and 2-4 in the SoCon. "We've got so much respect for Wofford, and when you watch them on film, you don't see any weaknesses.

"For our guys to be down 16 and come back like they did in the second half, I'm extremely proud of my guys."

Storm Murphy scored 16 points for Wofford (9-5, 6-2), which shot just 34.8 percent from the field and 5 of 29 from 3-point range to end a four-game winning streak.

Scheduled to play last Saturday at Samford in Birmingham, Ala., the Bulldogs had boarded a bus Friday morning and made it all the way to Douglasville, Ga., on the other side of Atlanta, when the game was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests at Samford.

The team ate dinner at Chick-Fil-A, then climbed back on the bus to drive six hours back to Charleston.

"We had to go through 4 p.m. traffic on the way through Atlanta, and 5 p.m. traffic on the way back through Atlanta," Baucom said. "I had to face a bunch of sad faces on that bus, but when we got back, we gave them a couple of days off."

The postponement may have been a blessing in disguise for a Citadel team that had lost four games in a week, two of those games on the road.

After a slow start against Wofford, the Bulldogs outscored the Terriers by 60-36 in the final 34 minutes of the game.

Rice, the No. 1 3-point shooter in Division I basketball in terms of treys per game, made 4 of 10 as the Bulldogs shot 51.9 percent from 3-point range. Brown, added Tuesday to the Lou Henson Award watch list, posted his seventh double-double of the season.

But the big difference from the last four losses was provided by Moffe, the transfer point guard from Division II Mansfield. He made all five of his 3-point shots, and added six rebounds and four assists to his 18 points, delivering a third scorer behind Rice and Brown.

"Tyler played his guts out, and you've got to have three scorers," Baucom said.

Guard Fletcher Abee has been in a scoring slump, but contributed two timely 3-pointers. And 6-9 sophomore Stephen Clark made a difference on defense with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks to go with his seven points.

The game changed after Wofford jumped to a 33-17 lead with 6:42 left in the half. Baucom put Brown, who picked up two early fouls, back into the game with about three minutes left, and The Citadel closed the half on a 10-0 run to cut the gap to 42-38 at halftime.

"Unfortunately, we took some bait from them and played their style," said Wofford coach Jay McAuley on his post-game radio show. "We let some missed shots affect our defense. When they went on that 10-0 run, we never recovered. We got some guys gassed and bit into some softness and fatigue, which we haven't seen from our team.

"The Citadel kept banging threes on defensive errors. We were a half-step slow, but that's a credit to them."

Brown added to Henson list

The Citadel redshirt junior forward Hayden Brown has been named to the Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List, one of only 40 mid-major players recognized by the organization.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. The 2020-21 recipient of the honor will be announced in April.

After missing much of the 2019-20 season due to injury, Brown has returned as one of the top players in the Southern Conference this season, leading the league in both scoring (21.5) and rebounding (10.0) through Tuesday. The Greer, S.C., native has tallied six double-doubles and owns a pair of 30-point games, the lone player in the league to accomplish that feat in 2020-21.