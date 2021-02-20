Hayden Brown's buzzer-beater lifts The Citadel past VMI

The play didn't go exactly as drawn up, but it worked just the same for The Citadel.
Hayden Brown drove for the winning bucket with 1.1 seconds left as the Bulldogs slipped past military school rival VMI by 75-74 at McAlister Field House on Feb. 20.
Kaiden Rice scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, who evened their season series with the Keydets and improved to 12-9 overall and 5-9 in the Southern Conference, including an 11-3 record at home.
VMI fell to 12-11 and 7-7, and was led by 19 points from 6-10 center Jake Stephens.
A 3-point play by VMI's Myles Lewis gave the Keydets a 74-73 lead with just 18.2 seconds left.
After a Citadel timeout, point guard Tyler Moffe tried to drive to his left and momentarily lost the ball. He recovered in time to shovel a pass to Brown, who drove to his right and laid in the finger-roll with 1.1 seconds left.
VMI's halfcourt try at the buzzer missed.
The Citadel is at Mercer on Feb. 22.