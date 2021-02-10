Hayden Brown flexes as The Citadel pulls off another SoCon shocker over ETSU

Hayden Brown took a sweet pass from Stephen Clark, scored as he was fouled and flexed his considerable muscles.

Brown made the free throw for a 3-point play and scored seven straight points during that crucial stretch as The Citadel pulled off another SoCon shocker with a 79-71 upset of East Tennessee State at McAlister Field House on Feb. 10.

Brown racked up his 10th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds and added six assists as the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-8 in the Southern Conference) won back-to-back league games for the first time since 2018.

"He really put on his shoulders," said coach Duggar Baucom, who beat ETSU at McAlister Field House for the first time in his Citadel tenure. "Hayden got a little deeper under the basket than we wanted, but Stephen threaded the needle with that pass. Hayden converted the 3-point play, and we never looked back."

The 6-9 sophomore Clark added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for The Citadel, while Fletcher Abee scored 17 points and Kaiden Rice 14.

The Bulldogs were routed by 112-84 at ETSU on Jan. 30, but held the Bucs (11-8, 7-4) to 41 fewer points in this one, in part due to a season-best 10 blocked shots.

Credit also goes to the 6-3 Abee, matched up with 6-6 Damari Monstanto, who had averaged 23.3 points in the Bucs' last three games. Monstanto went 0 for 7 and did not score a point as ETSU shot 38.4 percent from the floor and 8 of 25 (32 percent) from deep.

"We sat down and really guarded their stuff," Baucom said. "(Assistant coach) Brad Mason really had us prepared, and he doesn't leave anything to chance. The job Fletcher did on Monsanto was incredible, and then he scored 17 points on top of that."

Clark made all four of his shots, including a baby hook and a dunk off a lob, and almost snagged his second double-double of the season.

"Stephen doesn't get enough credit for what he does," Baucom said. "His development and improvement is incredible. He's battling some athletic dudes, and he's not the biggest bear in the woods. I keep peanut butter and jelly in the team room and beg him to eat it."

The Citadel struggled early from 3-point range as Rice went just 2 of 12 from distance, but sophomore Rudy Fitzgibbons came off the bench to hit 3 of 4 from deep for nine points.

Ledarrius Brewer, who led ETSU with 21 points, drove twice to the bucket and swished a trey as the Bucs closed a nine-point gap to 68-66 with 4:36 left.

That's when Clark found Brown slicing to the basket for a 3-point play. Then, the 6-5, 225-pound Brown bulled his way to the bucket for another score and a 73-66 lead, forcing a timeout by ETSU coach Jason Shay with 3:12 left. The Bucs never got closer than five after that.

The Bulldogs are now 10-3 at home with SoCon wins over Chattanooga, Wofford, Western Carolina and ETSU. But four of their last six games are on the road, starting Feb. 13 at Chattanooga, which scored a 78-66 upset of Wofford on Wednesday. The Citadel is not home again until Feb. 20 against VMI.

"We see how topsy-turvy the league is, and every game matters," Baucom said. "We'll catch somebody on the road. It's just very difficult with some of the short hands we've been thrown with the schedule and the timing of some things.

"But the guys feel like we can beat anybody if we execute and guard like we did tonight."