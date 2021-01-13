Furman holds off The Citadel to hand Bulldogs first loss

When The Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom entered the locker room in McAlister Field House after a 94-88 loss to Furman on Wednesday, he found a table overturned in the middle of the room.

"I loved that," Baucom said. "I like it when losing hurts. I'll be honest, I didn't think we'd win all our games when the season started. But I think our players thought we were going to do undefeated."

The six-point loss to Furman, ranked No. 4 among mid-major teams and the preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference, dropped The Citadel from the ranks of the unbeaten in Division I. The Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1) had been among eight D-I teams without a loss, until they ran into Furman senior Clay Mounce and his colleagues.

Mounce, a 6-9 forward, hit 10 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored 29 points despite picking up a couple of fouls in the opening minutes. Noah Gurley added 18 points and Mike Bothwell had 17 as Furman forced 20 Citadel turnovers leading to 30 points.

"Furman is as advertised," Baucom said. "Really, really good and picked to win the league for a reason.

"Twenty turnovers is certainly not who we are, but credit them for that. But I thought our kids played hard, and this is certainly a different Citadel team than it has been."

Kaiden Rice made 6 of 12 from 3-point range to lead the Bulldogs with 20 points, and reigning SoCon player of the week Hayden Brown had his seventh double-double with 18 point and 12 rebounds. Point guards Tyler Moffe and Rudy Fitzgibbons combined for 23 points and seven assists, and freshman Brent Davis scored 10 points off the bench.

The Bulldogs had an acceptable shooting performance (12 of 34 from 3-point range for 35.3 percent). But 13 Furman steals sparked too many runouts and 24 fast-break points for the Paladins.

Coach Bob Richey credited Furman's "hand activity."

"We had 30 points off turnovers, and The Citadel doesn't turn it over a lot," Richey said on his post-game radio show. "So I credit our guys for protecting the paint and really playing with quick hands."

Furman built leads of 15 points in the first half and 17 in the second half. The Citadel whittled that down to five points three times in the final 3:21, but could get no closer.

It was 85-80 with 3:21 left when Mounce responded with a free throw and a bucket, and Bothwell turned a steal into a basket and a 90-80 lead with 2:09 left.

"Give The Citadel credit," Richey said. "They are playing really hard and with a lot of confidence. It was their first loss of the year, and they kept swinging. We had the margin for most of the game, but they wouldn't stop. They kept coming and I give them a lot of credit."

The Bulldogs didn't get the validating win they were hoping for, but Baucom thinks they can be in the SoCon chase for the long haul.

"I think we can play with anybody if everything is clicking," he said. "We need to play a little better and cut down on the turnovers."

The Citadel will now face a stretch of three games in five days as the SoCon added a Monday makeup game at UNC Greensboro. The Bulldogs go to VMI on Saturday and UNC Greensboro on Monday before returning home to play Mercer next Wednesday.

That will allow The Citadel to play at VMI and UNCG during one road trip; UNCG will come to The Citadel on Feb. 3, a game which was originally slated for Greensboro.

"I guess that's good, we get to knock out the UNCG and VMI games on one trip," Baucom said. "If we can cut some travel out, that's a good thing during this pandemic."