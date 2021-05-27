Former Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt commits to Clemson

Former Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt has committed to play at Clemson.

Corbitt, a career .347 hitter in 93 games at The Citadel, made his commitment on May 27 and will have two seasons to play with the Tigers.

He graduated from The Citadel in May, and played in 23 games this season before entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

"I can't wait to get up there," Corbitt said May 27. "I'm excited to get up there and see how I do, and really excited to get to work in the fall.

"It's probably going to be a culture shock but I'm excited to get up there and see what they are doing and what they have to offer."

Corbitt was an all-Southern Conference second baseman at The Citadel, and said Clemson sees him playing the same position for the Tigers.

In 126 career games at The Citadel, Corbitt batted .347 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 48 runs batted-in. He hit .376 with three doubles, five homers and 16 RBI in 23 games this season.

The Tigers' regular second baseman this season, redshirt junior Sam Hall, batted .241 in 25 games.

Corbitt said he heard from other schools after entering the transfer portal in April.

"Clemson was just the best fit all around, from an academic standpoint and from a baseball standpoint," he said. "I'm really looking forward to throwing Clemson down on my resume right beside The Citadel."

A Citadel athletic department policy prevented Corbitt from finishing the season with the Bulldogs after he entered the portal. The Citadel lost 19 of its last 20 games to finish 12-39 overall and 4-25 in the SoCon.

"There's nothing I hated more than not being out there with my guys," Corbitt said. "I probably went to two-thirds of the games they played, especially when they were at home.

"I love those guys, and we had a bunch of talks. They know where my head was at, and I love them and respect them. They are a special group of guys and I hated how that happened. But it didn't ruin any relationships in the locker room, and I'm grateful for that."