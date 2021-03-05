About halfway through his team's spring season opener, Chattanooga football coach Rusty Wright had an epiphany.

”You know, it took me about 2½ quarters Saturday to realize we were playing football," Wright told reporters this week after the Mocs' 24-13 win over then No. 11-ranked Wofford.

It apparently took The Citadel about as long to realize it was playing football last week, as well. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their wake-up call came too late to overcome a 28-point deficit in a 42-28 loss at Mercer.

Spring football comes to Johnson Hagood Stadium for the first time on March 6, and it's not the Blue-White, XFL rules, coached-by-players kind The Citadel held on its parade deck a year ago.

This is the real deal, with a Southern Conference championship trophy and an FCS playoff bid on the line at the end of the eight-game season.

"It's been so long since we played over there," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson, whose team has played one home game — a 37-14 loss to Eastern Kentucky last Sept. 26 — since the end of the 2019 season. "We've had to re-learn what it's like to play at home, sing the alma mater at the end, watch the flag go down, and what it means to play at home."

Both Chattanooga (1-1, 0-1 in 2020-21) and The Citadel (0-5, 0-1) should be more up to speed in week three of the SoCon slate, though the Mocs had little trouble with preseason favorite Wofford.

Chattanooga played one game in the fall, a 13-10 loss at Western Kentucky on Oct. 24, and had its spring season opener against VMI on Feb. 20 postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mocs.

Against Wofford, the Mocs' defense held the Terriers to just 229 total yards, led by 11 tackles by linebacker Kam Jones, a transfer from Louisville. Quarterback Drayton Arnold, who began his career at Old Dominion, threw for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Even so, Wright felt his team wasn't as prepared as it could have been.

"We found out we weren’t in game shape," Wright said this week. "That first drive offensively and that first drive for them for us defensively. We got gassed."

Thompson said The Citadel also had some preparation issues heading into Mercer that showed up in the first half, as the Bears jumped to a 28-0 lead by halftime.

"It was a poorly played first half," Thompson said. "I don't think we responded to the speed of the game out there. A lack of preparation against live, moving bodies sometimes hurts. We just didn't get enough live reps at that."

Those live reps in the first half at Mercer paid off in the second half. The Citadel defense held Mercer to three yards in the third quarter and played just 19 snaps in the second half as the Bulldogs rallied to within one possession on two occasions, but could not draw even.

Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 144 yards and a TD in his first start, and slotback Cooper Wallace ran for 125 yards, including a 73-yard TD run. The pair also committed a pair of turnovers on mistimed option pitches. Freshman defensive end Carson Hatchett made nine tackles in his first start.

Thompson expects a faster start for the Bulldogs this week.

"When we figured it out, we were clicking on all cylinders," Thompson said. "The whole key was keeping the defense off the field. When you can do that, you have chance to be successful."