For The Citadel, competing during pandemic not just about football

Back in mid-August, the outlook for fall sports at The Citadel was bleak.

The Southern Conference had decided to push all its fall sports competition to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Football, soccer, volleyball and cross country would have to wait until the spring of 2021 to compete for a SoCon title.

Even in football, the Bulldogs weren't sure if they'd be able to play any games this fall.

“We would like to play four games if we are allowed to,” athletic director Mike Capaccio said on Aug. 14. “We don’t have those four figured out yet.”

But on a conference call with the parents of incoming freshmen that week, Citadel president Gen. Glenn Walters talked about a promise he'd made to cadet-athletes.

“I’ve committed to all our athletes that they will have competition in the fall when we can safely do it,” Walters said. "... We’re going to have athletics and competition, and we’ll balance that with whatever the conference comes up with for next year.”

The Citadel has followed through on Walters' commitment as one of the few SoCon schools competing this fall in football, soccer, volleyball and cross country as well as rifle and women's golf.

"That was very important to us," Capaccio said. "We took the attitude that it was very important for our young people to compete this fall.

"We knew we could manage the testing and logistics off all of that, and we have. We didn't want to push the button and just say, 'Hopefully it gets better in the spring.' Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't."

The Citadel's women's soccer team is one of just two SoCon teams competing this fall, along with Mercer. Coach Ciaran Traquair said playing games this fall was important for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of his players.

"It would be easy, as a non-revenue sport, for our administration to say, 'Let's just push this back and hope it happens in the spring," Traquair said. "I think we are very fortunate here to get this thing rolling, especially compared with everybody else in the conference.

"There's no financial gain for soccer to play in the fall, so for me, they did it for the student-athletes' welfare, and for the benefit of those kids to go compete. That's why they are here."

Traquair said he had only one player opt out of the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I'm glad the kids felt strong enough about our broader goals and the belief that the school could do this safely," he said. "Everybody bought in, and we did everything in our power to put together a competitive schedule for them."

The soccer team is 1-2-2 with three more matches to play this fall, with some impressive results.

The Citadel opened the season with a 2-1 victory over the Sun Belt's Georgia Southern, the Bulldogs first win over GSU since 2012. A 1-1 double-overtime tie with Mercer was The Citadel's first positive result (non-loss) against the Bears. And in two home matches with No. 12 Pittsburgh of the ACC, the Bulldogs tested the Panthers before losing by 2-1 in overtime and by 1-0.

This week, the Bulldogs tied 0-0 in two overtimes against Appalachian State of the Sun Belt.

"You typically won't get an ACC team to come to The Citadel, any time of any year," Traquair said. "I think we're starting to touch on what it would look like with some upperclassmen versus being a young team out there. We have a lot of juniors, seniors and graduate students, kids who have been over the course, know how to discipline themselves and are here to compete."

Senior forward Logan Dix leads the team with three goals, and freshman Zoey Conrad of Fort Dorchester High School scored the Bulldogs' only goal in a 2-1 loss to Pitt. A trio of graduate student transfers — former Notre Dame team captain Megan McLaughlin, Rachel Posner from College of Charleston and Leanne Burgess from Queens College — provide leadership and veteran savvy.

"The three transfers have had a massive impact," said Traquair, who is in his fifth season at The Citadel. "They finished 1-2-3 on our fitness test, so they've set the standard from day one."

The glue of the team is sophomore Suzuka Yosue of Osaka, Japan. The 5-4 forward was named second-team all-SoCon and to the all-freshman team a year ago.

"For me, she's been the best player on the field in every game we've played," Traquair said. "I think she was better than every player Pitt had. She's as good as any player who's ever played here."

In volleyball, coach Dave Zelenock's team is one of three SoCon squads competing this fall, along with Mercer and Chattanooga. The club went 1-3 this fall, closing out the season with a 3-1 win over Mercer. The Bulldogs also played two ACC foes in Virginia and Virginia Tech.

"We are fortunate to be one of the few teams in the country able to play," said Zelenock. "On top of that, we are getting to play teams that we normally don't get to play and the team is excited for that chance."

The Citadel's cross country team is competing in four meets this fall; the rifle team has matches slated for the fall and spring; and the women's golf team has four events this fall.

"The opportunity to compete this fall has been invaluable," Traquair said. "Just invaluable."