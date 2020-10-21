For Citadel football, what was and what might have been

It was Aug. 14, a Thursday afternoon, when The Citadel football team learned there would be no Southern Conference season this fall, no SoCon championship for which to compete.

"I was mad when the season got canceled," said Citadel offensive tackle Thomas Crawford, echoing the thoughts of many Bulldog players, coaches and fans.

After all, The Citadel returned 10 starters on offense and nine on defense from its 2019 team, which went 6-6 overall, lost two conference games by a total of seven points and knocked off ACC member Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs' roster boasted both the SoCon defensive player of the year in linebacker Willie Eubanks III and the offensive player of the year in transfer running back Alex Ramsey from VMI. Record-setting quarterback Brandon Rainey and big-play receiver Raleigh Webb came back as fifth-year players, and as many as 10 other Bulldogs were receiving preseason honors.

The Citadel's 2020 roster, it seemed, was stacked.

But that team never got to play.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the SoCon's fall season, along with that of every other FCS conference. Citadel officials vowed to play four non-conference games in the fall, and the Bulldogs were the only one of six FCS teams in South Carolina to play a fall season. But 11 players opted out due to concerns about COVID-19, including Ramsey and most of the Bulldogs' starting backfield.

Coach Brent Thompson has thought more than once about what might have been.

"It's something I've had to grapple with for two months now," Thompson said after the Bulldogs ended their season with a 14-9 loss at Army West Point last week. "But it's nothing that we can control. We've got to move forward. It took a lot of hard work to get here, and we will keep on going and keep on fighting."

Athletic director Mike Capaccio scrambled to put together a four-game slate that included three games against FBS squads — South Florida, No. 1 Clemson and Army. He also managed to find an FCS opponent for a home game, against Eastern Kentucky.

The Citadel went 0-4 in those games, but the Bulldogs say the effort to play in the fall was worth it.

"I've had some life-changing experiences in these four games," said Crawford, a junior from Louisville, Ky. "I got to play in an NFL stadium at South Florida, and not many people can say that. We got to play the No. 1 team in the country, and then having a home game was important. And then this game at Army. I've never been to West Point or any of the academies, so seeing this campus was just a great experience.

"That was the main thing, just the amazing, life-altering experiences we had in these four games. We didn't have to do that, but we wanted to."

Thompson, 26-22 in four-plus seasons at The Citadel, now has an 0-4 season attached to his record (with an asterisk, to be sure). But like Crawford, he says playing this fall was worth the effort.

"Absolutely," he said. "I don't regret it one bit. Even from the start, I didn't care if we went 0-4. We wanted to prove we could be one of those few FCS teams that could play football. We wanted to get out there and do what we love to do. That's who we are as a school and a team, everything that we believe in.

"Whether there's a spring season or not, we accomplished what we wanted to do."

The SoCon has yet to announce a plan for spring football, and the fall season did not count against players' eligibility. Thompson said seven or eight seniors played their last game at Army, including fifth-year players like Rainey, Webb and defensive lineman Gunner Covey. Eubanks, a 6-2, 230-pound senior, led the Bulldogs with 43 tackles in four games and is likely ready to give pro football a try in the spring.

The 11 players who opted out can return in the spring, but Ramsey, the VMI grad transfer, has already entered his name in the transfer portal again. Jaylan Adams, a redshirt sophomore, showed enough against Clemson and Army to look like the heir apparent to Rainey at QB.

But for now, the Bulldogs take satisfaction in just being able to play.

"We had a lot going against us," Crawford said. "But it's a lot better to just tackle it and do what we can to compete."

Said Thompson, "It was a good season. We learned a lot, we stood up to adversity in many different ways, not just on the football field, but in daily life. I'm very proud of the way our guys responded. Unfortunately, I won't get to the opportunity to coach many of these guys again.