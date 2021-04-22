For Citadel football, spring season was both 'hurtful and helpful'

Less than a month ago, The Citadel football coach Brent Thompson was moved to say the following:
"It's not going to be the end of Citadel football, it's not going to be the end of this football program. We'll live through these dark days. And at the end of it, I think we'll go and get better."
It may not have been the end, but if you squinted hard, you might have been able to see it from there.
A program-record 11-game losing skid had just bottomed out with a 55-7 loss to Samford at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The Citadel turned the ball over seven times, and somehow gave up touchdown passes of 70 and 25 yards and lost a fumble in a span of 11 seconds on the game clock.
But Thompson was right, it wasn't the end.
The Citadel rebounded to win its next two games against rivals Wofford and Furman. And even though the Bulldogs failed to win back the coveted Silver Shako last week at VMI, the two victories — and the fact that The Citadel completed a 12-game, September to April season during a pandemic when other teams could not — was enough to spark some hope heading into the fall 2021 season.
"Nobody really thought we would play in the fall, nobody thought we would compete and play all eight games in the spring," Thompson said after the 31-17 loss at VMI. "So in that regard, it was a success.
"We were going to lose some key guys going into the fall of 2021 anyway. All we did was speed up the process, and come August we should be that much further ahead."
The Citadel's 2-10 record for 2020-21 included three losses to FBS squads, including a No. 1-ranked Clemson team, and losses by five points to Army, one point to Chattanooga, and a touchdown each to Western Carolina and ETSU. Fourteen-point losses at Mercer and VMI were within one score in the final minutes.
A roster that was painfully thin during the spring due to COVID-19 opt-outs and quarantines, injuries and bookstore suspensions that impacted 26 football players should be restored by the fall, with 21 incoming freshmen scheduled to report.
On senior day against Furman, The Citadel honored just four seniors, including starting offensive linemen Haden Haas and Thomas Crawford. Everybody else who played this spring is eligible to return, including All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and all-SoCon receiver Raleigh Webb.
"Willie is enrolled for a master's degree in the fall," Thompson said. "Things can change, but I'd love to have him and Raleigh back."
Thompson said about 16 players who did not play this spring also should be back on the roster for the fall.
"I think this will be about as good of depth as we had going into this past August before everything hit us," Thompson said before the VMI game. "We could be adding back another 30 or so scholarship players, counting the freshmen. I counted it out, and we've had about 36 scholarship players out on the field the last couple of weeks."
The spring season provided vital experience for new quarterback Jaylan Adams, who rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. It also saw the emergence of new contributors such as linebacker Anthony Britton Jr., defensive tackle Carson Hatchett and safety Andy Davis on defense, and fullback Nathan Storch and tackle Ben Brockington on offense.
It also demonstrated the need for work in the passing game, both in pass blocking and timing between Adams and his receivers, and continued progress in diversifying the playbook. In the kicking game, The Citadel made just 5 of 14 field goal attempts.
The Bulldogs will take some time off before reconvening in mid-June to begin preparations for a Sept. 4 opener at Coastal Carolina that is just 135 days away.
"This spring was extremely helpful," Thompson said. "You know, it was hurtful, but it was very helpful. We don't feel great about losing football games, but at least we know that all these guys are returning.
"Knowing what we have returning and knowing the kind of things this team faced ... We did what most didn't think we could do. We set out and played every single game on our schedule, and we competed extremely hard. We were in most of those games, we competed well and we had our chances. I can't complain. That's quite a lot of football this year, and we do need a break at this point."
All-SoCon teams
The Citadel had nine players named to various all-Southern Conference teams after the spring season.
SoCon media selected offensive lineman Haden Haas, defensive tackle Dalton Owens, linebacker Anthony Britton Jr. and punter Matt Campbell to the first team, with defensive tackle Carson Hatchett on the second team.
The league's coaches placed linebacker Willie Eubanks III on the first team along with Campbell, with Haas and defensive back Parrish Gordon on the second team. Offensive lineman Ben Brockington, fullback Nathan Storch and Hatchett were named to the all-freshman team.
MEDIA ALL-SOCON TEAM
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Jakob Herres, Jr., WR, VMI
Defensive Player of the Year ¬– Stone Snyder, So., LB, VMI
Freshman of the Year – Carter Peevy, QB, Mercer
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First-team offense
QB Liam Welch, Gr., Samford
RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
RB Donnavan Spencer, R-Sr., Western Carolina
OL Haden Haas, R-Jr., The Citadel
OL Tre'mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU
OL Mike Williams, Sr., Samford
OL Marshall Gill, Jr., VMI
OL Nick Hartnett, R-So., VMI
TE Ryan Miller, Jr., Furman
WR Ty King, So., Samford
WR Jakob Herres, Jr., VMI
First-team defense
DL Dalton Owens, R-Jr., The Citadel
DL Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Micheal Mason, So., Wofford
LB Anthony Britton Jr., So., The Citadel
LB Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer
LB Stone Snyder, So., VMI
DB Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU
DB Darius Kearse, Sr., Furman
DB Lance Wise, So., Mercer
DB Chris Edmonds, So., Samford
First-team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Jr., Samford
P Matt Campbell, Jr., The Citadel
RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second-team offense
QB Reece Udinski, Sr., VMI
RB Devin Wynn, Sr., Furman
RB Deondre Johnson, R-So., Mercer
OL Anderson Tomlin, R-So., Furman
OL John Harris, R-So., Mercer
OL Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford
OL Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Isaiah Helms, So., Western Carolina
TE Michael Vice, So., Samford
WR A.J. Toney, So., Samford
WR Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second-team defense
DL Carson Hatchett, Fr., The Citadel
DL Nelson Jordan, Jr., Samford
DL Armond Lloyd, Gr., Samford
DL Jay Person, So., Chattanooga
DL Jordan Ward, Sr., VMI
LB Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
LB Connor Riddle, R-Sr., VMI
LB Ty Harris, Sr., Western Carolina
DB Alijah Huzzie, R-Fr., ETSU
DB AJ Smith, Sr., VMI
DB Ethan Caselberry, Jr., VMI
DB Ronald Kent Jr., Jr., Western Carolina
Second-team special teams
PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU
P Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
RS Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
COACHES ALL-SOCON TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year – Liam Welch, Gr., QB, Samford
Offensive Player of the Year – Jakob Herres, Jr., WR, VMI
Defensive Player of the Year ¬– Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
Defensive Player of the Year ¬– Stone Snyder, So., VMI
Freshman of the Year – Seth Morgan, QB, VMI
Jacobs Blocking Award – Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., OL, ETSU
Jacobs Blocking Award – Cole Strange, Sr., OL, Chattanooga
Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First-team offense
QB Liam Welch, Gr., Samford
RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
RB Donnavan Spencer, R-Sr., Western Carolina
OL Tre'mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU
OL Anderson Tomlin, R-So., Furman
OL McClendon Curtis, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Marshall Gill, Jr., VMI
OL Isaiah Helms, So., Western Carolina
TE Nate Adkins, Jr., ETSU
WR Ty King, So., Samford
WR Jakob Herres, Jr., VMI
First-team defense
DL Armond Lloyd, Gr., Samford
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Jordan Ward, Sr., VMI
DL Micheal Mason, So., Wofford
LB Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
LB Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel
LB Donovan Manuel, R-So., ETSU
DB Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU
DB Lance Wise, So., Mercer
DB Chris Edmonds, So., Samford
DB AJ Smith, Sr., VMI
First-team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Jr., Samford
P Matt Campbell, Jr., The Citadel
RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second-team offense
QB Reece Udinski, Sr., VMI
RB Devin Wynn, Sr., Furman
RB Deondre Johnson, R-So., Mercer
OL Haden Haas, R-Jr., The Citadel
OL Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford
OL Mike Williams, Sr., Samford
OL Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Nick Hartnett, R-So., VMI
TE Ryan Miller, Jr., Furman
WR Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
WR Reginald Henderson, Sr., Chattanooga
Second-team defense
DL Cameron Coleman, R-So., Furman
DL DJ McDaniel, Jr., Mercer
DL Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer
DL Nelson Jordan, Jr., Samford
DL Jay Person, So., Chattanooga
LB Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer
LB Nathan East, Gr., Samford
LB Ty Boeck, Jr., Chattanooga
LB Stone Snyder, So., VMI
DB Parrish Gordon, Gr., The Citadel
DB Yahsyn McKee, So., Mercer
DB Ethan Caselberry, Jr., VMI
DB Tahir Annoor, So., Wofford
Second-team special teams
PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU
P Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
P Caleb Dowden, R-So., Mercer
RS Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
All-Freshman Offense
Ben Brockington, The Citadel
Nathan Storch, The Citadel
Fred Norman Jr., ETSU
Noah West, ETSU
Jacob Johanning, Furman
Ethan Dirrim, Mercer
Ty James, Mercer
Carter Peevy, Mercer
Cooper Frazier, Samford
Seth Morgan, VMI
Irvin Mulligan, Wofford
All-Freshman Defense
Carson Hatchett, The Citadel
Di'Andre Davis, ETSU
Max Evans, ETSU
Alijah Huzzie, ETSU
Nick Kuzemka, Furman
Isaac Dowling, Mercer
Noah Martin, Samford
John Prince, Chattanooga
Quay Wiggles, Chattanooga
Alex Oliver, VMI
Dorian Davis, Western Carolina
Jaquarius Guinn, Western Carolina
All-Freshman Special Teams
Chance Knox, VMI
Jerry Rice, VMI
Paxton Robertson, Western Carolina