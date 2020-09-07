For Citadel football, a weird season fits right into a weird 2020

They don't have quite the team they could have had, and they aren't playing anything close to the schedule they should be. But in a year like none other, The Citadel Bulldogs are less than week away from playing football.

They'll take it.

"As long as there are games and football to be played, we're going to play to the fullest of our ability and give it everything we've got," quarterback Brandon Rainey said at the Bulldogs' first news conference of the season Monday. "We are going to lean on each other and play hard. I think we're all on the same page."

The Citadel opens a four-game fall slate at 7 p.m. Saturday at South Florida, where former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will make his head coaching debut. It's the first of three games against FBS foes for the Bulldogs, who also play at Clemson on Sept. 19 and at Army on Oct. 10.

It's not the same as competing for a Southern Conference championship, and the Bulldogs would have been one of the league favorites. In a year when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of college football — The Citadel is the only of six FCS teams in South Carolina playing a fall season — the Bulldogs are grateful for the schedule they have.

"It's a bittersweet thing, because we want to go out there and play for the SoCon," said Rainey, one of nine offensive starters back from a team that went 6-6 overall, 4-4 in the SoCon and knocked off ACC member Georgia Tech last season. "For that not to be on the line is a little weird and a little bit of a downfall.

"But we'll get to treasure forever going to (an NFL) stadium like Tampa or getting to play at Army and Clemson. Those are things we'll always get to remember about this weird year, and having a weird season definitely fits the mold of this year. We're excited to show what we can do against these big schools."

The Citadel has had six players opt out of playing this season due to concerns about COVID-19, including starting slotback Dante Smith and All-America running back Alex Ramsey. One other player has been ruled out for the South Florida game due to a positive test or quarantine, coach Brent Thompson said Monday.

Citadel players will be tested on Tuesday and Thursday, and then again on game day in Tampa, Thompson said. And they will be tested again on Sunday after returning to Charleston for the start of Clemson week.

Thompson had planned to bus the team down to Tampa for the game. But kickoff was changed on Monday from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m., and Thompson decided to fly the team to Florida to save time.

"When the kick was moved to 7 o'clock, we decided to book a flight because we don't want to return at 6 or 7 a.m. Sunday morning," he said. "We want to get back as soon as we possibly can."

COVID-19 travel protocols mean The Citadel will cut down on its travel party, taking about 60 players instead of the usual 63 or 64, and reducing the number of administrators making the trip. South Florida is allowing no fans in the stands for the game, which will be shown on ESPN+.

"Everything you do, between bus seating and room assignments and flights, you've got to take into account all those factors," Thompson said. "It takes a lot of thought and planning."

Rainey said there is no ill feeling between the Bulldogs who are playing and those who opted out.

"We are a close, tight-knit group and we talk every day," he said. "Those guys are our brothers, and they each have their own individual reasons, and we respect that. If they decide to come back, we will welcome them with open arms. If not, that's their choice. I have nothing but respect for those guys, and we will miss having them out there.

"It's a different feeling, for sure. But they had to make the right decisions for themselves, and all we can do is respect that and go on from there."

Along with Rainey, the offense returns All-SoCon receiver Raleigh Webb and fellow starter Ryan McCarthy, starting fullback Clay Harris and four of five starters on the offensive line.

The area hardest hit by graduation and opt-outs was slotback. Senior Keyonte Sessions, who ran for just 70 yards on 11 carries last season, is the top returning rusher among slotbacks on the current depth chart. Redshirt sophomore Keefe White is slated to start at the other slotback. Quarterback Cooper Wallace was shifted to slotback, and true freshman Braden Walker is on the two-deep.

On defense, eight starters return, led by All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III. Junior linebacker Marquise Blount is back from injury, and redshirt junior Sean-Thomas Faulkner has been shifted to the secondary at strong safety.

Notes

• Graduate transfers Summie Carlay and Parrish Gordon both have earned spots on the two-deep. Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pound transfer from South Carolina, is the co-starter at right tackle along with Thomas Crawford. Gordon, from Old Dominion, is a co-starter at free safety along with Chris Beverly.

• No call has been made yet on the starting kicker. Freshmen Ben Steele and Colby Kintner are listed as co-starters along with All-American punter Matt Campbell. Trey Gable is the starting long-snapper, Steele Judy handles short snaps and backup QB Jaylan Adams and Wallace are kick returners. Adams is set to handle punt returns along with freshman Dominick Poole.

• Five true freshmen (aside from the kickers) are listed on the two-deep: WR Tyler Cherry, A-back Braden Walker, nose tackle KJ Pierce, defensive tackle Carson Hatchett and cornerback Dominick Poole.