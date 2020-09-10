First Baptist's Sincere Brown reminds Jeff Scott of former Clemson star wide receivers

South Florida coach Jeff Scott knows something about high-end receivers.

The former Clemson co-offensive coordinator has eight former Tiger pass-catchers now in the NFL. One of them, the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, just signed a two-year, $54.4 million contract extension that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history.

"It's fun for me now to watch these guys get these big contracts," Scott said Thursday. "I've been texting them, telling them that I'll take one percent of their contracts for a little coaching back in the day."

So Scott has a good frame of reference when talking about Sincere Brown, the freshman from First Baptist School in Charleston who will make his college debut on Saturday against The Citadel at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Brown is a 6-5, 175-pound receiver who was a Post and Courier All-Lowcountry pick at First Baptist. He had committed to Appalachian State before Scott swooped in to sign him just after he was hired at South Florida last December.

Scott said Brown reminds him of Hopkins, Tee Higgins and other tall receivers he coached at Clemson.

"He is of that same body type," Scott said. "He's long and can go up and attack the ball. I knew of him when I was at Clemson, so when I got here he was a guy we immediately identified and he became one of our top targets for that class.

"I think he's a guy that needs to add some weight. He's a little bit like Tee Higgins when he was a freshman, just really thin. He has a lot of room to grow with a big frame and a lot of potential. He's just a puppy dog compared with what he's going to be a year from now."

Brown did not make the USF depth chart released on Thursday, but did make the "bus cut" for the game and will dress out against The Citadel. He'll face off against former First Baptist teammate Jackson Watson, a backup linebacker and starter on special teams for The Citadel.

At First Baptist, Brown caught 53 passes for 1,216 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, attracting offers from App State, Coastal Carolina, The Citadel and others.

He committed early to App State, but the Mountaineers' interest seemed to wane after coach Eli Drinkwitz left for Missouri. Scott, who had coached former First Baptist star Michel Dukes at Clemson, already had Brown on his radar.

"When Jeff Scott got the job at South Florida, we got a phone call from him and they were interested," said First Baptist coach Johnny Waters. "Coach Scott came down to visit and it all happened really fast, right before signing day."

As a freshman, Brown is not allowed to speak with the media.

"He loves it there," Waters said. "We talk at least once a week and text constantly, and he's very happy there. (Former Clemson star) Xavier Dye is his position coach, and he loves what Sincere is doing. He's been making some plays in practice, he just needs to put on some weight and learn the system."

Waters promises his First Baptist players that if they play in college and "make the bus", he'll come to their first college games. But with South Florida allowing no fans for Saturday's game due to the coronavirus pandemic, he'll have to watch Brown and Watson on TV.

"Somebody asked me who I was pulling for, South Florida or The Citadel," Waters said. "Neither one. I'm pulling for Sincere and Jackson."