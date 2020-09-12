Doomed punt the turning point in The Citadel's loss at South Florida

TAMPA, Florida — With 65,000 empty seats circling the field at Raymond James Stadium — home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new quarterback Tom Brady — South Florida did its best to put on a show for coach Jeff Scott's debut against The Citadel Saturday night.

Loud music and fake crowd noise were pumped through the speakers, and the Bulls' colors of green and gold flashed on ribbon boards and huge video screens on both ends of the NFL stadium; no fans were allowed in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But even in an empty stadium, The Citadel could not find enough poise to pull off its second upset of an FBS squad in two seasons, and ninth in program history.

South Florida used superior team speed and a doomed Citadel punt to give Scott, the former Clemson co-offensive coordinator, his first coaching victory in a 27-6 win before a national TV audience on ESPNU.

"That's a very fast, athletic team over there," Bulldogs coach Brent Thompson said of USF. "They've got a bright future ahead."

The Citadel earned $275,000 for its trip to Tampa, and will have two more shots at FBS teams during this four-game season: At No. 1 Clemson next week, and at Army West Point on Oct. 10.

But this game against a South Florida team that was 4-8 last season (the Bulls lost to Georgia Tech, which lost to The Citadel) was likely the Bulldogs' best shot at an FCS-over-FBS upset this season.

With 11 players opting out of The Citadel's four-game fall season because of COVID-19, the Bulldogs started a converted quarterback at slotback and a converted linebacker at fullback against USF, both redshirt freshmen. The four slotbacks on the Bulldogs' depth chart for the game had a combined one college carry before Saturday.

"Every time we got something going our way, we had a turnover or a penalty or something like that," Thompson said.

Still, The Citadel was running with the Bulls late in the first half, trailing by just 7-6 on the strength of field goals of 45 and 41 yards by freshman kicker Colby Kintner. Then, a bizarre play that lit up the Twitter world turned the game in favor of the Bulls.

Punting from his own end zone after a delay penalty, All-America punter Matt Campbell mishandled the snap as he attempted a rugby-style punt. The 6-1, 227-pound junior scrambled to his right and tried to get off an awkward kick under pressure, instead of perhaps just taking a safety.

Campbell's foot barely nicked the ball, and USF's Omarion Dollison caught the errant kick just inside the goal line for a touchdown. It went down officially as a punt of -10 yards, a TD return of zero yards and one of the strangest plays of the young season.

Yall wanna see this cool punt return for a td by USF against The Citadel 😐 @_supcaroline @Lana pic.twitter.com/37MJbRUDiO — #Stonkalos (@MDcoach21) September 13, 2020

It also gave USF a 13-6 lead with 6:52 left in the half. The Bulls tacked on another score on backup Noah Johnson's 9-yard TD run with 2:41 left for a 20-6 lead at the half.

Campbell's miscue was hardly the Bulldogs' only mistake of the half. Braucht, making his first start at fullback, lost a fumble on his first carry after the Bulldogs had gained 30 yards and two first downs on their first possession.

Another fumble led to Kintner's first field goal, and a personal-foul penalty on senior receiver Raleigh Webb preceded Kintner's second field goal. Webb's penalty for unnecessary roughness followed his own 41-yard run with a reverse.

Down 20-6, Rainey found Ryan McCarthy for 34 yards, and The Citadel got to first down at the Bulls' 13 with 15 seconds left. But Webb was tripped up on an incomplete pass (no call), and Rainey was sacked on third down. Kintner banged a 36-yard field goal off the left upright and no good as the clock expired.

USF's Kelley Joiner iced the game with a 3-yard TD burst for a 27-6 lead with 6:55 to play.

Notes

• Along with the 11 Citadel players who opted out for the season, senior slotback Keyonte Sessions was inactive for Saturday's game. Converted QB Cooper Wallace started at slotback along with Keefe White, and converted linebacker Logan Braucht started at fullback ahead of Clay Harris.

• The Citadel brought just 60 players on the trip to USF. The Bulldogs traveled by charter flight to Tampa on Friday night and returned to Charleston immediately after the game. The Bulldogs were tested for COVID-19 three times during the week, and will be again on Sunday as they prepare for Clemson.