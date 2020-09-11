Depleted yet eager, Citadel football seeks upset at South Florida

In 1997, The Citadel handed South Florida its first loss in program history, eking out a 10-7 victory over the Bulls at Johnson Hagood Stadium. It was just the second game ever for the start-up USF program.

On Saturday, The Citadel has another chance to make a dent in USF history as Jeff Scott makes his debut as South Florida's head coach. An upset loss to an FCS team would not be the ideal beginning for Scott, who as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator helped Dabo Swinney win national championships in 2016 and 2018.

“The Citadel is always a dangerous team anytime that you play them,” Scott said this week. “In my opinion, probably even more dangerous now.

“These guys got us this week and then turn around and play Clemson next week, so they’re trying to wreck some dreams and have fun,” Scott said. “When you can play free and play loose, like I’m sure they will on Saturday night, we definitely need to be focused and be ready.”

The Citadel was the only FCS team in the country to upset a Power 5 squad last season, scoring a 27-24 overtime victory at Georgia Tech. That same Georgia Tech team defeated South Florida by 14-10, part of a 4-8 campaign that got Charlie Strong fired at USF and led to Scott's hiring. South Florida is a 20-point favorite over The Citadel; Georgia Tech was a 27-point favorite last season.

And yet the Bulldogs team that will kick off a four-game fall schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is not at full strength.

A total of 11 Citadel players have now opted out of the fall season due to the coronavius pandemic, a school official said this week.

Particularly hard hit has been the offensive backfield, which has lost two fullbacks and four slotbacks to opt-outs. Among those players are All-America running back Alex Ramsey, a graduate transfer from VMI who was slotted to play fullback in the Bulldogs' triple-option offense; and slotbacks Dante Smith and Nkem Njoku, both likely starters.

That's why the top five slotbacks on The Citadel's depth chart totaled just 70 yards on 11 attempts last seasons, all of them by senior Keyonte Sessions. Keefe White, Darique Hampton, converted quarterback Cooper Wallace and true freshman Braden Walker have yet to carry the ball in college.

White, a 5-11, 190-pound redshirt sophomore, has earned the starting job opposite Sessions and has impressed in fall practice, coach Brent Thompson said.

"Keefe has probably been the No. 1 biggest surprise for me," Thompson said. "He's as talented as anybody we have at that position, but we've had some older, more experienced guys ahead of him. He's gained a lot of confidence and is one of our fastest A-backs. It's just a matter of a little bit of confidence and coaching and trust on our end to put him in position to have a good four-game stretch here for us."

With fullbacks Ramsey and Logan Billings opting out, redshirt freshman Logan Braucht (6-0, 212) has switched over from linebacker and is the backup behind starter Clay Harris, along with Emeka Nwanze.

The rest of the offense is experienced and proven, however, led by quarterback Brandon Rainey, who accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns last season. Receiver Raleigh Webb averaged 20.6 yards on 30 catches last season, 10 of them going for touchdowns. And grad transfer Summie Carlay (6-5, 295) of South Carolina joins a line that returns four starters.

The defense has some youth up front in sophomore Dewey Greene IV and redshirt sophomore Jay Smith, but the linebacking corps is solid with All-American Willie Eubanks III and 6-3, 240-pound Marquise Blount. The secondary also is experienced with juniors Destin Mack and Jay Howard at corner and juniors Chris Beverly and Sean-Thomas Faulkner at safety.

Other Citadel players who have opted out are slotback Dexter Freeman, defensive back Torian Spencer, receiver Cam Roberts, offensive lineman Tyrell Earl, defensive lineman JaBauri Garner, slotback Sam Llewellyn and receiver Steven White.

South Florida has had seven players opt out due to COVID-19 concerns, including senior linebacker Devin Gil, who transferred from Michigan after playing 40 games as a Wolverine.

Sophomore Jordan McCloud won a three-way battle for the starting QB job at South Florida. The 6-0, 193-pounder beat out two transfers and threw for 1,429 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. Halfback Kelly Joiner Jr. (5-9, 170) is the Bulls' top returning rusher with 364 yards in 2019.

Notes

• Luke Mauro returns this season as the radio voice of The Citadel and will be joined in the booth by former Bulldogs standout Lee Glaze. Charleston stations include 102.1-FM, 92.1-FM and 1450-AM; in Columbia, 100.7-FM and 1470-AM; and in Sumter, 105.9-FM and 1240-AM.

• Jeff Scott's coaching staff at South Florida has a heavy Clemson flavor, including his father, Brad, as chief of staff. Also on the staff are former Clemson players Da'Quan Bowers and Xavier Dye. Charlie Weis Jr., son of the former Notre Dame coach, is the Bulls' offensive coordinator.

• The Bulls have three players from South Carolina, including First Baptist's Sincere Brown, along with WR Omarion Dollison of Columbia and defensive lineman Thad Mangum, a graduate transfer from Wofford.