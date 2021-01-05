'Crazy time to play sports.' The Citadel has third straight game called off due to COVID-19

The Citadel basketball team was running through its Tuesday morning practice when coach Duggar Baucom got the word — Wednesday night's game at Mercer had been called off due to COVID-19 issues at Mercer.

"I didn't want to tell the guys during practice so we wouldn't disrupt their intensity," Baucom said. "So we got them together after practice and told them, and they didn't believe us. They thought we were joking with them."

It's hard to blame the Bulldogs for being skeptical.

After going 7-0 in their non-conference schedule, The Citadel's best start in 100 years, the Bulldogs have had their first Southern Conference game postponed three times due to COVID-19 issues. Last week's scheduled opener against UNC Greensboro was wiped out due to issues at The Citadel, and last Saturday's road trip to Western Carolina was called off due to problems at WCU.

Citadel players were actually on the bus last Friday when the Western Carolina game was postponed.

"It's like getting all prepared for a test and then not taking it," Baucom said. "That's what it's been like for the kids. You study for an exam, and then you don't get to take it, and then you study for another one.

"We're on our third exam that we've studied for, but not been able to take. I told our guys, all you can do is prepare, but you can't really plan. We'll keep preparing, and when it falls in our favor, we'll be ready."

The Citadel's next "SoCon opener" is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at McAlister Field House against Chattanooga.

The Bulldogs are the only SoCon team that has yet to play a league game, and the only undefeated team remaining in the conference. The Citadel has not played since a 94-82 win over Presbyterian on Dec. 22.

"It's just part of this unique year," said Citadel forward Hayden Brown. "As weird and annoying as it might be, it's just a chance for us to get better. We've just got to be on our toes and prepare for whatever game is coming next. And if it gets canceled, so be it. We can't pout or get too frustrated, because that's just sort of the story of this year."

Three of the SoCon's five games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, including VMI at East Tennessee State and Furman at Western Carolina. UNC Greensboro at Wofford and Samford at Chattanooga are still on the slate.

Teams in the Colonial Athletic Association, home to College of Charleston, have had more than 60 games postponed and/or rescheduled through Jan. 3.

"If you look at the national and state (COVID-19) numbers, it's very concerning," Baucom said. "They are higher than when we shut down everything back in March. The numbers are more severe now than they were then. My goal is to just keep our guys as safe as possible, and any game that you can play is just a bonus.

"It's just a crazy time to be trying to play sports."