College GameDay's Pat McAfee bucks up Citadel punter Matt Campbell

The Citadel's Matt Campbell went viral last week against South Florida, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Bulldogs' FCS All-American punter had a misadventure in the end zone, mishandling a snap and then almost whiffing on a hurried punt. The football went straight into the arms of a South Florida player, resulting in a -10 yard punt, a 0-yard return for a touchdown and an embarrassing moment for the junior from Dacula, Georgia.

The Citadel trailed just 7-6 at the time, and went on to a 27-6 loss at USF. Campbell's punt made many a highlight (or lowlight) reel.

Among those who took notice was former NFL punter and ESPN commentator Pat McAfee, who interviewed Campbell on ESPN's College GameDay show on Saturday before the Bulldogs took on No. 1 Clemson.

The Citadel punter Matt Campbell went viral last week after his botched punt.So @PatMcAfeeShow called up a few of his friends to give Campbell some "For the Brand Therapy."

McAfee also brought along some other NFL kickers to share their own embarrassing moments, in an effort to buck up Campbell's spirits, on McAfee's "For the Brand Therapy" segment.

McAfee asked Campbell to explain what happened at South Florida.

"My snapper gave me an excellent snap," Campbell said. "I took my steps before maintaining possession, and just freaked out. I tossed the ball out too far and just completely whiffed it."

McAfee's point: Campbell should not feel alone.

McAfee recalled how he missed two field goals during his college days at West Virginia and "received 27 death threats."

"No matter how long you play, everybody goes through something like this," said New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead. "The guys who persevere, they don't let it define them."

Said All-Pro punter Shane Lechler, "If you are back there long enough, something crazy is going to happen. You'll get over it."