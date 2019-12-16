After one of the most productive seasons ever for a Citadel quarterback, the Bulldogs' Brandon Rainey has earned All-America honors.

Rainey, a junior from Acworth, Ga., was named third-team All-America by HERO Sports on the FCS All-America squad announced Monday.

Rainey accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns rushing and receiving for the Bulldogs this season, and became just the second QB in school history to rush for and pass for at least 10 touchdowns in the same season.

As the Bulldogs went 6-6 and remained in contention for the Southern Conference title until the final weeks of the regular season, Rainey rushed for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 1,114 yards and 13 scores. His passing yards and TD passes were the most for a Citadel QB since 2008.

Recent Bulldogs named to various FCS All-America squads include defensive back Dee Delaney, defensive lineman Mitchell Jeter, offensive lineman Isaiah Pinson, fullback Tyler Renew and long-snapper Patrick Keefe.