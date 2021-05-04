Citadel grad Chris Lemonis returns with one of college baseball's best teams

Chris Lemonis came to The Citadel to hit baseballs and study electrical engineering.

But three weeks into his knob year as a cadet, Lemonis had a change of heart.

"I called my dad and said, 'I don't want to be an engineer, I want study physical education and be a coach,'" Lemonis recalled. "I had to turn back an academic scholarship, and my dad was worried. He didn't know what type of future I would have in the game."

To complicate matters, Thomas Lemonis was himself an electrical engineering major at Mississippi State, earning that degree in 1973.

Some 33 years after that fateful decision, Thomas Lemonis can rest easy. His son has one of the best jobs in college baseball — head coach at his alma mater, tradition-rich and baseball-crazy Mississippi State, where some 13,000 fans packed the stands for a recent game against rival Mississippi, pandemic or not.

Chris Lemonis brings his 32-10 Mississippi State squad, ranked No. 4 in the nation by Baseball America, to Riley Park on May 5 to play against The Citadel, where he spent 17 years as a player and an assistant coach. He'll face off against Citadel coach Tony Skole, his teammate on the military school's storied College World Series team of 1990.

"It's a special place to me, and I've already talked to our team about it," said Lemonis, whose team will travel from Charleston to Columbia for a key SEC series with South Carolina this weekend. "I talked to them about The Citadel and how tough it is and my memories there."

Lemonis, Skole and Louisville coach Dan McDonnell all played for coach Chal Port's College World Series team at The Citadel, and Lemonis and Skole were assistants under former coach Fred Jordan, helping The Citadel to a run of six NCAA Tournament appearances from 1994 to 2004.

"My wife and I spent 17 years in Charleston, so we consider it home," said Lemonis. "I'm sure one day we'll retire there. It's a special place and we have so many friends and family there. It's going to be a fun night."

Lemonis, 47, has had a rapid rise to the forefront of college baseball.

When McDonnell got the head coaching job at Louisville in 2007, he sent a two-word text to Lemonis, who was then at The Citadel. "You coming?" McDonnell wanted to know.

In eight seasons at Louisville, he and McDonnell led the Cardinals to three College World Series berths and seven NCAA Tournament bids. Lemonis got his first head coaching job at Indiana in 2015 and led the Hoosiers to a 141-92-1 record and three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons. And in his first year in Starkville, Mississippi State was 52-15 and joined McDonnell and Louisville in the 2019 College World Series.

McDonnell, a scrappy second baseman at The Citadel, tends to wear his intense competitiveness up front. Lemonis, a big, slugging first baseman as a Bulldog, seems to greet the world with a big smile.

"Chris has got such a great heart and likes to laugh and have a good time," Skole said. "But people don't realize that when you peel those layers away, he's a fierce competitor, just as much as me or Dan. He may not show it on the exterior as much, but there's a fierce competitiveness inside him, and I'm sure he's able to get that across to his team."

The game against The Citadel also is a homecoming for Mississippi State assistant coach Scott Foxhall, who played and coached at College of Charleston.

"I always tell our guys how hard The Citadel was and how soft College of Charleston was," Lemonis said with a laugh. "But I can't really say that anymore, because they've gotten us in recent years."

The Citadel has struggled to an 11-28 record and has lost eight straight heading into the Mississippi State game. Monday conversations and daily texts with McDonnell and Lemonis have helped buoy Skole's spirits.

"They are very interested in our program, and they are great sounding boards for me," Skole said. "I take a lot of advice from them, and they are very honest and upfront conversations. I rely on those guys and lean on them."

Lemonis said his Mississippi State team is built on the old Citadel formula of pitching, defense and timely hitting, ranking fourth in the SEC with a staff ERA of 3.62 and seventh with a team batting average of .279.

"I always say to our coaches, a Mississippi State player is a lot like a Citadel type of player," he said. "Tough, hard-nosed, and most of my guys are either hunting or fishing and pulling up in their pickup trucks. I think we have a gritty toughness about us."

Lemonis also has a No. 1 fan in his father, Thomas, who seems to have gotten over that whole electrical engineering thing.

"I tell him all the time, you'd be really bored if I was an electrical engineer," Lemonis said. "He wouldn't have anything to do. Now he gets on charter flights with us and goes to Omaha and regionals with us.

"It's been a really good time, but it was hard to tell him I wanted to go from EE to PE."