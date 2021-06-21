Citadel grad Capers Williamson finishes 6th in Olympic Trials javelin finals

The Citadel graduate Capers Williamson came up short in his bid to make Team USA in the javelin for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Williamson, who competed in football and track at The Citadel from 2010-2016, finished sixth in the javelin finals on June 21 at Heyward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The 6-8 Williamson's best effort came on his fourth throw, a heave of 75.32 meters (247 feet, 1 inch).

Curtis Thompson, a four-time All-American at Mississippi State, won the finals with a season-best effort of 82.78 meters (271-7) on his final attempt, the 18th-best throw in the world this year.

Williamson, who went to Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, came to The Citadel as a quarterback and was converted to tight end. A football teammate saw him throwing the football and suggested he try the javelin.

He went on to win a Southern Conference title and set a school record, and finished eighth in the Olympic Trials in 2016.

His personal best of 79.07 meters was thrown in June of 2018.

Thompson and second-place Michael Shuey (79.24 meters) currently stand in the top 32 in the world. They have not made the Olympic standard of 85 meters, so they will have to wait until June 30 to learn if they have qualified for the Olympics.