Citadel football's date with rival Furman set as SoCon reconfigures spring schedule

The 100th meeting between football rivals The Citadel and Furman is set for April 10, 2021, at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The game is part of a reconfigured Southern Conference spring schedule after The Citadel received a waiver from the NCAA last week, allowing the Bulldogs to play 12 games during the 2021-22 academic year.

The SoCon pushed its conference schedule to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, then announced an eight-game slate for the spring. The Citadel played four games during the fall, which would have limited the Bulldogs to seven spring games and made them ineligible for the league title without the NCAA waiver. In a blind draw among the eight other SoCon members, Furman had received a no-contest for its game with The Citadel.

In the new SoCon spring schedule, the first four weeks remain unchanged for The Citadel. After an open date to start the season, the Bulldogs are at Mercer on Feb. 27, host Chattanooga on March 6 and go to Western Carolina on March 13.

The new slate has the Bulldogs at home against ETSU on March 20 and Samford on March 27 before they travel to Wofford on April 3. After hosting Furman on April 10, the Bulldogs finish the regular season at military school rival VMI on April 17.

The SoCon had to move five other games after The Citadel received its waiver, resulting in new schedules for Furman, ETSU, VMI and Wofford. The spring slates for Mercer, Samford, Chattanooga and Western Carolina were unchanged.

The spring season opens on Feb. 20 and runs through April 17, with the 16-team FCS playoffs set to begin April 24.

The Citadel has yet to announce attendance policies for the spring season at Johnson Hagood Stadium. Capacity for the lone fall game at home, against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26, was capped at 3,081.

"The conditions in February and March might be a little bit better," Citadel president Gen. Glenn Walters told a Board of Visitors meeting on Monday. "We might be able to have a few more people in the stands."

Athletic director Mike Capaccio told the BOV that his staff is working on a number of attendance plans for the spring.

"We'll have a plan, like we did earlier, for 20, 25, 30, 40 percent and we'll play that out the best we can," he said. "We will be ready to move than when a final decision is made."