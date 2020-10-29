Citadel football waiver granted by NCAA; Bulldogs eligible for SoCon title in spring

The Citadel's appeal for a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play eight football games in the spring has been granted, a school official said Thursday.

The waiver means The Citadel will be eligible to compete for a Southern Conference championship in the spring, and will be able to play against rival Furman, the SoCon announced. The Bulldogs are also eligible for the SoCon's automatic bid to the 16-team FCS playoffs.

“This new development will allow for all of our teams to play a complete eight-game conference football schedule this spring, and that is good for The Citadel and SoCon football,” SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said. “We are in the process of reviewing the conference schedule to determine if changes will need to be made and would expect that to be finalized shortly.”

After the SoCon moved its conference season to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulldogs played four non-conference games in the fall. NCAA rules prevent FCS teams from playing more than 11 games in this academic year, leaving The Citadel able to play only seven games in the spring.

Last week, the SoCon announced an eight-game conference slate for the spring. The league's council of presidents agreed that because The Citadel could play only seven conference games, the Bulldogs would be ineligible for the league title in the spring. Furman was selected in a blind draw as the team that would get a no-contest against The Citadel.

Citadel officials said they would request a waiver to be able to play a 12th game.

Neither The Citadel nor Furman is currently scheduled to play on April 10, 2021. The SoCon's spring season will run from Feb. 20 to April 17.

The Citadel went 0-4 in four fall games, with losses to FBS squads South Florida, No. 1 Clemson and bowl-bound Army West Point. The Bulldogs also lost at home to FCS foe Eastern Kentucky.

