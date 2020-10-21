Citadel football not eligible for SoCon title in the spring, won't play rival Furman

The Citadel will be limited to seven Southern Conference football games in the spring, will not face rival Furman and is ineligible for the 2020-21 SoCon title, the league said Wednesday.

The rest of the nine-member SoCon will play eight conference games each, with the season starting Feb. 20 and ending on April 17. Furman is free to schedule an eighth game out-of-conference, the league said. The SoCon pushed its football season to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue for The Citadel is the four games the Bulldogs played in the fall. NCAA rules limit FCS schools to 11 contests in the 2020-21 academic year.

"The Citadel played four fall contests, which means it can only play seven spring games to avoid exceeding the NCAA-mandated 11-game regular-season maximum. The SoCon Council of Presidents approved a plan for the Bulldogs to compete in seven league games with one no-contest against a randomly selected league opponent. Furman was selected as that opponent in a blind draw," the league's statement said. "The no-contest is a game not played and will be considered a forfeit in the conference standings only, per NCAA policies."

That means the Bulldogs are not eligible for the league title as things stand now, a league spokesman said.

"No, since they were unable to participate in a full eight-game conference schedule and as approved by the SoCon Council of Presidents," the spokesman said.

The Citadel said it will file a waiver with the NCAA asking for permission to play an eighth game in the spring. It's unclear whether an approved waiver would impact The Citadel's eligibility for a football championship in the spring.

"After the decision was made to cancel the football season, the administration at The Citadel came to a mutual decision that the best course of action would be to play all of our sports in the fall," the school said. "We made the decision while it was still unclear if spring sports were going to happen, because we wanted to assure our seniors had the opportunity to play their final season. We knew that playing a full spring schedule was going to be challenging, and we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our cadet-athletes as we move forward.

"Several of our senior athletes will complete their academics at the end of this semester and will opt out of spring seasons to move forward with their careers. They’ve represented our college magnificently, and we are excited for their futures.

"We have filed a waiver with the NCAA to allow us to play a 12th game and we are awaiting for a decision to be rendered."

The 16-team FCS playoffs are set to to begin April 24, with the championship game scheduled for May 15 or 16.

The last time The Citadel and Furman did not meet in football was in 1945, during World War II. The next game between the teams will be the 100th in a series that dates back to 1913.

The Citadel's spring schedule includes home games against Chattanooga (March 6), Samford (March 27) and ETSU (April 3). The Bulldogs' road games are at Mercer (Feb. 27), Western Carolina (March 13), Wofford (March 20) and VMI (April 17).

During the fall, The Citadel lost four games to South Florida, No. 1 Clemson, Eastern Kentucky and Army West Point.